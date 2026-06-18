Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:33 18.06.2026

Kherson city, UNICEF officials meet on Ukrainian heating grid rebuild

1 min read

Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko held a meeting with a representative of the UNICEF Foundation, during which they discussed the implementation of projects under a previously signed memorandum of cooperation with municipal utility company Khersonteploenergo.

"The projects concern the reconstruction of four critical infrastructure facilities in our community. The total cost of the work exceeds UAH 37 million," Shanko wrote on Telegram.

He said that, as part of the reconstruction, outdated and physically worn-out equipment will be replaced with modern, more reliable, and energy-efficient equipment. This will help improve the stability of the district heating system and reduce the risk of emergency situations under wartime conditions.

"It is especially important that we are implementing such solutions already now, while preparing for the next autumn-winter period and strengthening the resilience of the community’s critical infrastructure. Every upgraded facility, every completed project, and every investment in infrastructure is a contribution to Kherson’s resilience. I thank the UNICEF team for continuing to stand by our community and helping bring to life solutions that are important for thousands of Kherson families," the head of the military administration concluded.

Tags: #khersonteploenergo #kherson #unicef

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