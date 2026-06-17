Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:58 17.06.2026

Government approves 2027-2029 Budget Declaration – Svyrydenko

2 min read
Government approves 2027-2029 Budget Declaration – Svyrydenko

The Government of Ukraine has approved the Budget Declaration for 2027-2029, which, among other things, provides for a measured increase in social standards, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

"The minimum wage in 2027 will increase at a faster pace compared to the inflation rate. The subsistence minimum will grow at the rate of inflation plus 2 percentage points throughout all three years (2027-2029)," the Prime Minister noted on Telegram on Wednesday evening.

According to her, support for veterans and persons affected by armed aggression will continue, and conditions will be created for the return of forced migrants and the restoration of human capital.

The Budget Declaration is aligned with international partners and Ukraine's obligations under external financial support programs; it was developed on the basis of a baseline scenario that assumes an improvement in the security situation starting from 2027. At the same time, a resilience scenario has been provided for in the event of a longer active phase of hostilities, Svyrydenko noted.

"Real GDP growth acceleration is expected at 4.5% in 2027, 5.3% in 2028, and 6.7% in 2029. The average wage is projected to increase from UAH 35,010 to UAH 44,083, while inflation will slow down from 8.9% to 5.1%," the Prime Minister wrote, emphasizing: "This is a measured and consistent budget policy of the Government, which lays the foundation for macroeconomic stability and sustainable economic recovery."

Tags: #government #budget

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