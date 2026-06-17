Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:11 17.06.2026

Ukrainian apartment rental app launched in Warsaw

2 min read
Ukrainian apartment rental app launched in Warsaw

 A Ukrainian iOS app for apartment rentals has been launched in Warsaw; the European version of the app is called bird, the press service of the LUN new-construction portal told Interfax-Ukraine.

Following London, which the team added in 2022, Warsaw has become the second city outside Ukraine to be featured in the app. The team had announced its intention to launch in the Polish capital as early as March 2023.

"We've wanted to launch bird in Warsaw for a long time, since many Ukrainians live there and the rental market is very competitive. While working on the Warsaw version, we added features that aren't even available in the Ukrainian app yet-for example, detailed landmarks on the map, a search filter based on commute time to work, and detailed listing descriptions. We plan to roll out these features to the Ukrainian version in the future," founder of bird Arseniy Feshchenko said.

Among the product's key advantages are a fast 3D map with precise property locations, detailed search filters, listings aggregated from various sources, and notifications about new apartments entering the market.

The app offers a paid subscription to view contact information from property owners.

The app's developers are offering Ukrainians three months of free access.

Currently, only the iOS version of the Polish app is available. After analyzing user feedback, the team plans to refine the product and release an Android version.

Tags: #application #real_estate #poland

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