Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:40 17.06.2026

Kyivteploenergo plans construction of three gas piston units with EBRD funds

2 min read
Kyivteploenergo plans construction of three gas piston units with EBRD funds

Kyivteploenergo (KTE) plans to attract financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the construction of three gas piston units, according to a notice on the bank’s website.

According to the report, a corresponding single-stage tender is planned.

"The project involves the turnkey procurement and installation of power plants based on gas piston units (GPUs) at three locations in Kyiv (...). The client intends to use part of the proceeds of a loan/grant provided by the EBRD to cover the costs of the aforementioned contracts," the statement says.

No other details are provided, and the company is not disclosing them at this time.

As reported, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the construction of new distributed cogeneration facilities with a capacity of approximately 60 MW has been completed in the capital, and more than 100 MW of capacity is under development. According to him, the capital is expected to receive nearly 200 MW of additional cogeneration capacity in total this year. During a visit to a critical infrastructure facility on June 16, Klitschko noted that within the framework of the resilience plan, four powerful cogeneration units with a capacity of 4.5 MW each were recently installed there.

At the end of April, Kyiv City State Administration and the EBRD signed an Agreement on the preparation of loan financing for an emergency liquidity support project for Kyiv within the Resilience Program. This program was developed by the EBRD and provides for the modernization of the heat supply system and the development of additional cogeneration for the city.

Tags: #ebrd #kyivteploenergo

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