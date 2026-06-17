Ukrainian regulator to waive gas distribution fees for war-damaged homes

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) has approved a draft resolution exempting residential consumers from paying natural gas distribution fees, as well as fees for maintenance of in-building gas supply systems in apartment buildings, when their gas-consuming facilities have been damaged or destroyed by Russian aggression.

The corresponding decision was adopted during an online meeting of the energy regulator on Tuesday.

According to the explanatory note to the draft resolution, the proposed changes would amend the Gas Distribution Networks Code (NEURC Resolution No. 2494 dated September 30, 2015), the Standard Natural Gas Distribution Agreement, and the Standard Agreement on Maintenance of In-Building Gas Supply Systems in Apartment Buildings (NEURC Resolutions No. 2498 dated September 30, 2015, and No. 2291 dated January 5, 2023, respectively).

Following the final adoption of the resolution, residential consumers will not be charged for natural gas distribution services or maintenance of in-building gas supply systems if their residential premises have been damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian attacks and such damage has made gas consumption impossible in accordance with technical operating regulations.

In addition, residential consumers will be exempt from the obligation to record and submit actual gas meter readings to the gas distribution system operator on a monthly basis for the period during which no natural gas distribution charges are accrued.

The regulator noted that the draft resolution is intended to bring NEURC regulations into compliance with Law No. 4825-IX, which, among other provisions, suspends the accrual of utility service charges for real estate damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian aggression. The law entered into force on April 15, 2026.