Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:25 17.06.2026

Ukraine awards UAH 183 mln in agri-grants to 35 businesses

2 min read
Ukraine awards UAH 183 mln in agri-grants to 35 businesses
Photo: Unsplash

Since the beginning of 2026, 35 companies have become participants in the government grant program supporting horticulture, berry farming, viticulture, and greenhouse agriculture, receiving total funding of UAH 183 million, the press service of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

According to the statement, as of June 15, funding had been provided for 18 projects aimed at developing horticulture, berry farming, and viticulture totaling UAH 74 million, as well as 17 grants for greenhouse development totaling UAH 109 million.

The Ministry clarified that since the beginning of the year it has approved 42 grant applications totaling UAH 215.4 million. Specifically, 22 grants worth UAH 89 million were approved for the development of horticulture, berry farming, and viticulture, while 20 decisions totaling UAH 126.5 million were approved to support greenhouse agriculture.

Since the launch of the grant support program, the state has disbursed UAH 1.8 billion under 429 grants, the ministry noted. In particular, UAH 1.2 billion has been allocated for the financing of 317 grants supporting horticulture, berry farming, and viticulture, of which 297 have been funded in full. Another UAH 604 million has been paid out to finance 112 greenhouse development grants, all of which have been fully funded.

As reported, the Ministry of Economy resumed accepting applications for greenhouse and horticulture development grants on February 2, 2026. In 2026, grants amount to up to UAH 7 million per project, but no more than 70% of project costs. For enterprises located in de-occupied and frontline territories, the grant may cover up to 80% of project costs. Applications may be submitted exclusively through the Diia portal. Mandatory requirements include registration in the State Agrarian Register and ownership or lease rights to a land plot for a period of at least seven years.

Tags: #horticulture #ministry_of_economy #grants

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