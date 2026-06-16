Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
21:04 16.06.2026

Svyrydenko: Ukrainian arms manufacturers receive UAH 9.8 bln in preferential loans

1 min read
Svyrydenko: Ukrainian arms manufacturers receive UAH 9.8 bln in preferential loans

Ukrainian arms manufacturers have secured UAH 9.8 billion in preferential loans thanks to government support. A total of 162 loan agreements have been signed, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"Our defense companies can secure up to UAH 500 million for a term of up to five years to develop production, as well as up to UAH 100 million for three years to replenish working capital. The funds are allocated for the development, manufacture, repair, modernization, and disposal of weapons, military and specialized equipment, ammunition, and their components," Svyrydenko said on her Telegram channel.

She said this is an investment in Ukraine's ability to independently meet the needs of its armed forces.

"The faster our arms manufacturers scale up production, the more modern weapons and military equipment the Defense Forces will receive. Our goal was to provide convenient and accessible loans to Ukrainian arms manufacturers, with the aim of scaling up the industry. We can see that this tool is working effectively. Our enemy is also seeing and feeling the results," the prime minister said.

Tags: #manufacturers #weapons

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