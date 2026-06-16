Distributed cogeneration facilities with capacity of about 60 MW already built in Kyiv, over 100 MW more in progress – Klitschko

The capital continues to prepare for the next winter and implement the Comprehensive Resilience Plan of the city, which the Kyiv City Council adopted in March, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Today I inspected cogeneration equipment at one of the critical infrastructure facilities. Within the framework of the implementation of the resilience plan, four powerful cogeneration units were recently installed here. Each of them is 4.5 MW, and the total capacity is 18 MW. Currently, the units are operating and supplying electricity to the unified energy system of Ukraine. In parallel, the construction of second-level protection is being completed," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, the construction of new distributed cogeneration facilities with a capacity of about 60 MW has been completed in the capital. More than 100 MW of capacity is in progress. In total, this year the capital should receive about 200 MW of additional cogeneration capacity.

"To date, in particular, three diesel generator units with a capacity of over 15 MW have already been installed, which will work for the uninterrupted power supply of water supply facilities. In total, this year we plan to provide about 40 MW of backup for water supply systems," Klitschko added.

He emphasized that Kyiv carried out work to form precisely the list of measures that would maximally take into account the challenges of last winter and the potential risks of the next one.

"We held a number of expert consultations at the level of the government, core ministries, as well as international partners. Based on the analysis of the first stages of implementation, the plan was clarified and improved. It has a clear structure of critically important priorities, with responsible executors and realistic volumes of financing. In total, these are almost 200 projects, tasks, and measures in key segments: engineering and technical protection, restoration of facilities and equipment after the devastating attacks of Russia last winter, development of distributed electrical and thermal generation, and backup water and heat supply systems. Also, a number of other winter preparation projects – solar generation in educational institutions, energy resilience of residential buildings under co-financing programs, capital repair of switchboards, and energy resilience measures in healthcare and social protection institutions," the mayor said.