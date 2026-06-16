Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:37 16.06.2026

Zelenskyy, Georgieva discuss further IMF support for Ukraine

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva have discussed the continuation of support for Ukraine and agreed on further cooperation, the press service of the Office of the President reported.

According to the statement published on the website of the Office of the President on Tuesday, the Head of State expressed gratitude for the support provided to Ukraine and the IMF program, noting that it contributed to the country's economic stability and served as the primary signal of confidence for all international partners.

It is reported that Zelenskyy and Georgieva discussed the continuation of support for Ukraine in detail and agreed on further cooperation. The President also provided an update on the implementation of reforms aimed at strengthening economic security.

Tags: #imf #zelenskyy #georgieva

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