Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:39 16.06.2026

EU slates EUR 75 mln to rebuild Chornobyl Safe Confinement

1 min read
EU slates EUR 75 mln to rebuild Chornobyl Safe Confinement

The European Union will provide EUR 75 million in grant assistance for the restoration of the New Safe Confinement (NSC) at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

Ukraine's Ministry of Energy reported this, citing remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the G7 summit.

According to her, the EU is also coordinating preparations for Ukraine's next autumn-winter season and is participating in the international mobilization of support aimed at strengthening the resilience of Ukraine's energy system.

As reported, on February 14, 2026, Russia damaged the roof of the New Safe Confinement with a drone strike. The roof has since been repaired, but the confinement structure requires extensive restoration work.

In April of this year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the State Specialized Enterprise Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant signed a EUR 30 million grant agreement as the first tranche for the restoration of the NSC.

Tags: #nsc #chornobyl_npp

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