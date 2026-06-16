Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:24 16.06.2026

Zelenskyy to speak with IMF director after conversation with Trump – advisor

1 min read
Zelenskyy to speak with IMF director after conversation with Trump – advisor
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will have conversation with Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva after meeting with US President Donald Trump on sidelines of G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains (France) on Tuesday, advisor to president on communications Dmytro Lytvyn has.

"Now president will also speak with IMF director," Lytvyn told journalists, answering question about details of meeting with Trump, and promised to disclose content of meetings later.

As reported, Zelenskyy arrived on Tuesday morning at venue of G7 summit and immediately held short meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron. Later he met with US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also arrived at summit. In addition, bilateral meetings of Zelenskyy with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, Prime Ministers of United Kingdom Keir Starmer and Canada Mark Carney, as well as with Georgieva, were scheduled for Tuesday.

Reporting on start of meetings at G7 summit, Zelenskyy said that "main thing is to strengthen air defense for Ukraine and push diplomacy so that Russia ends its war. Peace is needed." Meetings that had already taken place by that time he called "meaningful."

Tags: #imf #zelenskyy

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