Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:32 15.06.2026

NBU to issue UAH 100 banknotes with 'Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Heroes!' slogan from June 16

2 min read
NBU to issue UAH 100 banknotes with 'Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Heroes!' slogan from June 16

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will introduce modified UAH 100 banknotes bearing the slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" into circulation starting June 16, 2026, as part of a scheduled issuance, according to the regulator's website.

"The patriotic slogan is located in the upper right corner on the reverse side of the modified UAH 100 banknotes, while all other design and security features correspond to the 2014-model banknotes," the National Bank said in a press release.

The release of UAH 100 banknotes completes the renewal of the hryvnia banknote series with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" which the regulator began in August 2024 ahead of the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

Starting June 16, 2026, the central bank will begin distributing the modified UAH 100 banknotes to Ukrainian banks, cash-in-transit companies, and cash-processing enterprises to ensure their circulation.

The NBU said citizens do not need to specifically exchange UAH 100 banknotes from previous years of production for the modified ones. They will remain in circulation alongside banknotes from previous years of production and must be accepted at face value throughout Ukraine.

Earlier, as part of this update, the National Bank had already put modified banknotes bearing this slogan into circulation: starting August 8, 2024-in denominations of UAH 500 and UAH 1,000; starting August 23, 2024-in UAH 50 denomination; from August 21, 2025 – in UAH 20 denomination, and from February 25, 2026 – in UAH 200 denomination.

Tags: #banknotes #nbu

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