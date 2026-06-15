Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:14 15.06.2026

Ukrainians significantly cut purchases of cars from China in May, share of electric vehicles drops by 33 pp

2 min read
Ukrainians significantly cut purchases of cars from China in May, share of electric vehicles drops by 33 pp

Ukrainians purchased 900 passenger cars (new and used) imported from China in April, which is 43% less than in May last year, Ukrautoprom reported on its Telegram channel.

In addition, compared to April this year, purchases of such cars decreased by 28%.

The main number of purchased cars in May were new passenger cars – 754 units, which is 44% less than in May 2025 and 28.6% less than in April 2026, while 146 used cars were purchased, respectively 40% and 17% less.

The majority of passenger cars from PRC were electric vehicles, but their share dropped to 52% compared to 85% in May last year.

The share of hybrid cars was 28%, gasoline – 18%, diesel – 2%.

The most popular models of new passenger cars of Chinese origin were BYD Sea Lion 06 – 89 units, BYD Song L – 75 units, BYD Leopard 3 – 57 units, Zeekr 7X – 39 units, and Chery Tiggo 4 – 27 units.

Among used cars, Zeekr 7X was purchased most frequently (18 units).

As reported, according to State Customs Service, in 2025 China entered top three largest suppliers of passenger cars to Ukraine after US and Germany due to electric vehicles, its share in total import of passenger cars was 16.4% (more than $1 billion).

At same time, in January-May of current year, as well as last year during this period, it was no longer among top three largest exporters of these cars to Ukraine.

In total, for five months, passenger cars worth $1.71 billion were imported into Ukraine, which is 16.6% less than in same period of 2025.

Tags: #china #cars #ukrautoprom #import

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