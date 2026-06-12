Arricano slates UAH 50 mln to upgrade generators across all malls

Arricano Group plans to upgrade generators at all of its shopping centers in Ukraine, with investments in the project exceeding UAH 50 million, according to Anna Chubotina, CEO of Arricano Real Estate LLC.

"We understand that each property should have several generators so that if one fails, another can meet a significant share of the demand required to keep all tenants operating. Our confirmed investments in generator upgrades will exceed UAH 50 million across all projects, including those in Zaporizhia and Kryvy Rih," she said at the RAU Expo 2026 conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to Chubotina, Arricano is considering installing a solar power plant at one of its shopping centers in Kyiv. The company plans to implement the project with its own funds next year.

She emphasized the importance of increasing both energy independence and energy efficiency at the properties, which would help reduce the burden on shopping center tenants.

"On the one hand, we must ensure uninterrupted operation of the shopping center, and on the other hand, we need to reduce the burden on our tenants. Whoever can find this balance will continue to operate successfully," the company’s CEO explained.

Arricano expects to return to active construction of the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv after the end of the full-scale war, Chubotina noted.

"At present, our facility has not been damaged. It is a priority for us to return to implementing this project and our plans to renovate regional properties once the war is over," she said.

Arricano Real Estate PLC (Cyprus), through its Ukrainian subsidiaries, owns four shopping centers in Ukraine: Prospekt Shopping and Entertainment Center and RayON Shopping Center in Kyiv, CITY MALL Shopping and Entertainment Center in Zaporizhia, and Sun Gallery Shopping and Entertainment Center in Kryvy Rih. The company also owns a 49.9% stake in Sky Mall shopping center in Kyiv and land plots designated for the future construction of three projects currently at the design stage. The company is also developing the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv.