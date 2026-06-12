Capex in Ukraine increases by 20.3% in 2025 – statistics

The volume of capex in Ukraine in 2025 grewq by 20.3% compared to 2024 and amounted to UAH 893.6 billion, the State Statistics Service reported on Friday.

A significant share of capital investments is concentrated in industry – 36.6% (UAH 327.1 billion), agriculture, forestry and fisheries 12% (UAH 107.3 billion), transport and warehousing 9.5%% (UAH 84.8 billion), public administration and defense 7.9% (UAH 70.3 billion).

The agency specified that the overwhelming share of investments is concentrated in tangible assets – 95.1% of the total volume. In particular, the largest amount of funds was invested in machinery, equipment and inventory (36.1%), engineering structures (20.8%) and non-residential buildings (14.3%).

The main volume of capital investments (73.3%) was sent to the acquisition and creation of new assets.

As reported, capital investments in Ukraine in 2024 increased by 35%, to UAH 534.4 billion.