National Development Agency lines up EUR 3.3 bln in extra funding through 2030

The National Development Agency (NDA), under its 2026-2030 strategy, plans to secure EUR 3.3 billion in additional financing for the Ukrainian economy, according to materials presented during the agency’s strategy presentation in Kyiv on Friday.

The agency noted that to achieve this goal, it plans to attract EUR 1.3 billion in additional financing from donors and international financial institutions.

"With its current level of capital, the NDA can provide approximately up to UAH 0.5 billion in additional guarantees. Roughly speaking, every additional hryvnia of capital allows the agency to provide UAH 4 in guarantees," said Andriy Teliupa, a member of the NDA Supervisory Board and adviser to the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Among the key areas of the strategy are expanding access to financing for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), supporting economic recovery and regional development, advancing EU integration, and upgrading the institution’s debt, guarantee, consulting and investment instruments.

The NDA plans to update its impact assessment methodology in line with international best practices, including those of the World Bank, UNDP and KfW, in order to direct program resources more effectively toward areas with the greatest impact and need.

The agency also plans to expand its network of partners, including non-bank financial institutions, credit unions and microfinance organizations, as well as develop distribution channels for consulting products and venture or equity capital.

The transformation of the NDA is envisaged in three stages. During 2026-2027, the institution is expected to become strong and autonomous. During 2028-2029, it will prepare for the EU Pillar Assessment, which should create the prerequisites for direct access to EU funding. Beginning in 2030, the agency plans to enter capital markets and attract private investment.

"We are currently making every effort to create conditions for the recapitalization of the company [the NDA]. It will receive proper attention from the Ministry of Finance and the Government of Ukraine. We are actively working on this now," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on October 8 passed at second reading draft law No. 11238 on the establishment of the NDA, which is modeled on Germany’s KfW development bank.

In early February 2026, Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance approved the NDA’s charter and its development strategy for 2026-2030.