EBRD and EU plan to allocate EUR 32 mln to Kharkiv to restore heating supplies following destruction of TPP No. 5

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to provide Kharkiv with a EUR 15 million loan to restore its district heating system, backed by a EUR 17 million grant from the European Union, the bank announced on its website.

"The loan is part of a broader financing package, which also includes a EUR 17 million investment grant from the European Union. Given the risks posed by the war, the loan will also receive a partial guarantee from the EU," the message reads, noting that final approval of the project is pending.

The EBRD clarified that the EU loan and grant funds will finance the acquisition of up to 22 small and medium-sized modular natural gas boiler houses with cogeneration units, as well as five small cogeneration units for existing boiler houses.

"The project’s implementation will lead to the restoration of district heating services, which were interrupted in February 2026 following critical damage to Kharkiv Combined Heat and Power Plant No. 5," the EBRD stated.