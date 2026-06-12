Total damage to Ukrposhta from June 8 attack on its Kharkiv hub exceeds UAH 11 mln – CEO

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/igor.smelyansky

Ukrposhta’s losses from the Russian attack on its Kharkiv hub on June 8 are estimated at more than UAH 11 million, of which over UAH 1 million will be paid to customers for destroyed parcels, according to the company’s CEO, Ihor Smilyansky.

"We are actively working with the sorting center owner to assess recovery plans. We have no plans to leave Kharkiv and are already working on options for resuming the hub’s operations," Ukrposhta’s CEO wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the company will compensate all losses within 1-2 days from the moment the client submits a claim.

It is noted that Ukrposhta has currently restructured its logistics through backup sites and established reliable delivery of parcels, letters, newspapers, medicines, and goods.

"A huge thank you to our entire team, who have been working nonstop these past few days to restore service, rescue parcels, and do everything possible and impossible to ensure our customers don’t suffer the consequences of the attack. I’m proud of my colleagues!" Smilyansky emphasized.

As reported, on the night of June 8, an enemy Shahed-type attack drone partially destroyed the Ukrposhta hub in Kharkiv.

That same day, Nova Poshta LLC’s Kharkiv depot No. 5 was also damaged.