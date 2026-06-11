Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:50 11.06.2026

Ukraine's organic berry exports up 8.5% in value in 2025 despite lower volume – Organic Standard

3 min read
Ukraine's organic berry exports up 8.5% in value in 2025 despite lower volume – Organic Standard

In 2025, Ukraine reduced the physical volume of its organic berry exports by 12.5% compared to 2024-to 15,400 tonnes-but increased the value of those exports by 8.5%, to EUR 39.8 million.

"Over the past two years, the main export items have remained organic raspberries, strawberries, red currants, and blueberries," a leading export specialist at the organic production certification body "Organic Standard" Iryna Fedorchenko said during a presentation on the export of organic berries and nuts in 2024-2025 at the forum "Development of Exports in Ukraine's Berry and Nut Sector" on June 10 in Kyiv.

She said Ukraine accounts for a significant share of organic berry exports to the EU. The largest buyers of Ukrainian products were Poland, the Czech Republic, Italy, Germany, and Austria.

"We are second only to Serbia in raspberries. Ukraine accounts for about 20% of organic raspberry imports, and 30% for blackberries. Blueberries are our trump card, because almost all organic blueberries exported to the EU come from Ukraine," Fedorchenko said.

Currently, there are 55 companies in Ukraine exporting organic berries to 18 countries worldwide.

According to the study, wild berries continued to form the bulk of last year's shipments-11,800 tonnes worth EUR 27.1 million-while 3,600 tonnes of cultivated berries were exported for EUR 12.7 million.

The cultivated berries segment showed growth in export value despite a decline in volume. For example, organic raspberry exports fell by 18.7% to 2,230 tonnes, but their value rose by 31% to EUR 8 million.

Organic strawberry shipments decreased by 13% to 1,290 tonnes, while revenue rose from EUR 3.4 million to EUR 4.2 million. Exports of organic blueberries, on the other hand, increased more than 11-fold-from 8.1 tonnes to 91.8 tonnes-and their value rose from EUR 100,000 to EUR 500,000.

According to Fedorchenko, the vast majority of Ukrainian organic berries are exported in frozen form. "It is very difficult for us to export fresh berries, especially when they are organic and untreated," she said.

Separately, the representative of "Organic Standard" noted changes in the structure of organic berry farming. The area under organic raspberries in 2025 increased to 842 hectares from 768 hectares a year earlier, and under blueberries-to 353 hectares from 337 hectares. In contrast, the area under strawberries decreased to 210 hectares from 309 hectares, and under cherries-to 54 hectares from 146 hectares. The total area of organic berry plantations decreased from 1,700 hectares to 1,600 hectares.

The study was conducted by the certification body "Organic Standard" in collaboration with the Office for Entrepreneurship and Export Development and the Diia.Business national project, with support from Switzerland as part of the Global Quality and Standards Program (GQSP Ukraine), implemented by UNIDO.

Tags: #berries #statistics

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