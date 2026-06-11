Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:58 11.06.2026

Kyivteploenergo reduces heating bills for Jan 2026 by 40% for 99% of customers

2 min read
Kyivteploenergo reduces heating bills for Jan 2026 by 40% for 99% of customers

The municipal enterprise "Kyivteploenergo" billed Kyiv residents 40% less for heat supply services for January 2026, taking into account periods when the service was unavailable and the quality parameters of the heat transfer fluid, the company said, citing director of Energozbut joint venture of Kyivteploenergo Kostiantyn Lopatin.

"We are talking about over 1 million apartments (...) The total discount for consumers amounted to over UAH 720 million, or an average of nearly 40%," he said at a briefing at Kyivinform press center on Thursday.

According to Lopatin, the automatic recalculation was performed in accordance with an algorithm approved by Resolution No. 683 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which took effect in May 2026. The algorithm accounts for periods of service interruption and the heat carrier’s failure to meet quality standards.

"In January, the capital suffered four heavy shelling attacks, and numerous damages to the city’s infrastructure were recorded. Weather conditions further complicated the situation. January 2026 was the coldest in the last 16 years, with an average daily temperature of 7.6 °C below zero," Energozbut director said.

He explained that the heating networks were also negatively affected by temperature fluctuations. In January, amid abnormally cold weather, Kyivteploenergo specialists repaired 1,200 instances of damage.

Since shelling caused interruptions in heat supply, as well as instances of insufficient heat transfer fluid parameters, billing for centralized heating and heat energy supply services for January 2026 was not issued to Kyiv residents in February, as the issue of a legal mechanism for individual automatic recalculation arose.

Lopatin said recalculations were performed for all consumers whose homes were temporarily without heating or where heating did not meet standards.

"At the same time, the duration of the periods without heat supply and the reduction in quality varied for each building," he added.

According to the director of Energozbut joint venture, under conditions of stable, normal operation of heat sources and the absence of emergency situations caused by shelling, the total amount of charges in the capital would have exceeded UAH 1.85 billion, given the low average daily air temperature. At the same time, the actual amount of heating charges in January was UAH 1.13 billion.

In May 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, by Resolution No. 683, approved an algorithm for the automatic recalculation of heating charges for heat supply companies using appropriate coefficients.

Tags: #kyivteploenergo

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