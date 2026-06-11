Ownership rights confirmation crucial to receive eVidnovlennya payouts – Kuleba

The absence of a record in the electronic State Register of Property Rights acts as an obstacle to receiving compensation for destroyed or damaged housing; this applies to unprivatized housing or property registered prior to 2013, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba announced.

"Together with the communities, we see a problem that frequently becomes an obstacle to receiving compensation. This applies to unprivatized housing or housing registered before 2013. In many cases, information regarding such property may remain only in the paper archives of Bureau of Technical Inventory offices and be missing from the electronic register. Because of this, even when state support is available, the process of obtaining compensation can become significantly more complicated," he wrote on Telegram.

Kuleba has said that it is impossible to privatize completely destroyed housing, and consequently, impossible to receive funds under the "eVidnovlennya" program. Ownership rights to housing must be properly registered and entered into the State Register of Property Rights.

He noted that citizens can check their documents at Administrative Service Centers or through a notary. "Entering information into the State Register of Property Rights will significantly accelerate the process of receiving state compensation under the ‘eVidnovlennya’ program," the minister added.