PM: Ukraine updates Plan to attract over EUR 8 bln in additional support

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is updating the Ukraine Plan within the Ukraine Facility program in order to attract EUR 8.35 billion in additional support, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"We are synchronizing the Plan with the process of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and creating preconditions for attracting EUR 8.35 billion in additional support within the Ukraine Support Loan," she wrote on Telegram.

Thus, the government approved the changes developed jointly with the European Commission, central executive bodies, and people’s deputies.

"We are updating 35 steps of the Plan and adding 26 new ones. Among the main areas are the rule of law, energy, corporate governance, and other key areas. New and updated indicators are synchronized with Ukraine’s European integration commitments, benchmarks of the negotiation process regarding EU membership, and adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to European Union law," the Prime Minister said.

Svyrydenko added that the implementation of the updated Ukraine Plan will allow attracting financial support for macroeconomic stability and recovery of the country.