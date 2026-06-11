Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:46 11.06.2026

State Statistics Service downgrades estimate of Ukraine GDP decline in Q1 2026 to 0.6%

1 min read
State Statistics Service downgrades estimate of Ukraine GDP decline in Q1 2026 to 0.6%

The State Statistics Service has downgraded its estimate of the decline in Ukraine’s real gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025 to 0.6% from 0.5%.

According to its data, compared to the previous quarter and taking into account seasonal factors, real GDP decreased by 0.7%.

Nominal GDP in the first quarter of the current year amounted to UAH 2,047.2 billion.

As reported, in 2025, Ukraine’s GDP growth slowed to 1.8% from 2.9% in 2024 and 5.5% in 2023, following a 28.8% decline in 2022 — the first year of the full-scale Russia aggression.

In April, the National Bank lowered its forecast for GDP growth this year to 1.3% from 1.8%, but kept its forecast for next year at 2.8%, expecting it to accelerate to 3.7% in 2028.

The government forecast embedded in the 2026 state budget currently projects growth of 2.4%, but Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev announced plans to revise it downward.

Tags: #gdp #state_statistics_service

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