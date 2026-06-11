Kyivstar's Uklon ride-hailing platform launches marketplace

Uklon, Ukraine’s leading ride-hailing platform and a subsidiary of the country’s largest telecommunications operator, JSC Kyivstar, has launched Uklon Store, an integrated marketplace designed to unlock additional revenue streams and accelerate the expansion of its ecosystem.

"Uklon Store marks the company’s entry into e-commerce, introducing a scalable, asset-light and margin-accretive revenue stream that supports diversification, improves monetization of the existing user base, and underpins long-term growth and shareholder value," the company said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the statement, the marketplace beta launches with Flowers as its first category, enabling seamless in-app purchasing and scheduled delivery through a network of local florists. The service is now live in Kyiv.

"The introduction of Uklon Store marks a strategic step in Uklon’s evolution from a single-service mobility platform to a multi-vertical digital ecosystem, leveraging its large, highly engaged user base and established last-mile delivery infrastructure," said Serhiy Hryshkov, CEO of Uklon.

He said that the marketplace builds on Uklon’s expanding multi-service platform, which already includes ride-hailing, delivery, bus tickets, and micromobility.

The company said that Kyivstar is building a scalable model that we intend to rapidly extend across categories and markets.

The "Flowers" service will be available on the main screen of the Uklon application, and to place an order, the user needs to select a store, add an item to the cart and confirm payment. The corresponding order will be delivered to the specified address.

Last week, Uklon announced the acquisition of Lviv-based electric scooter operator e-Wings for UAH 97.6 million, with a plan to close the deal in the third quarter of this year.

At that time, it was noted that after closing the deal and a transition period, Uklon plans to integrate the corresponding service into its eponymous application.

Uklon, which was consolidated into Kyivstar’s reporting in April 2025, received UAH 1.425 billion in revenue, or $32.9 million, in the first quarter of 2026. Its EBITDA amounted to UAH 538.9 million, or $12.4 million. The number of trips in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to 43.7 million, and deliveries 1.5 million.