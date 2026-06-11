Ukrainian Railways sees 473,000 passengers in first week of summer

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) transported 472,900 passengers during the first week of June (June 1-7).

According to a statement posted on the company’s Telegram channel on Wednesday, train No. 104 Lviv-Lozova carried the largest number of passengers, with more than 13,000 travelers.

"We are already receiving 340,000 ticket requests daily and transporting 80,000 passengers every day," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

According to data for the first week of June, the average number of passengers per railcar was 393. The number of passengers traveling in children’s groups totaled 16,400, while 2,400 military personnel used the special reservation system.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that it plans to transport a total of 7 million passengers during the three summer months.

Earlier in June, Interfax-Ukraine was informed that this year’s summer passenger transportation season would be more challenging than last year due to growing demand and a reduced number of available railcars.