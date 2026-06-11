Bosch Junior Academy opens in Ukrainian city of Chernihiv

Bosch Junior Academy, a modern educational and innovation hub specializing in vehicle servicing, diagnostics, and repair, was officially opened in Chernihiv on June 9, according to the press service of Robert Bosch Ltd., which informed Interfax-Ukraine.

The new educational facility has been established at the Chernihiv Higher Vocational School. Investment in the material and technical base of the Bosch Junior Academy project in Ukraine has exceeded EUR 100,000 at this stage. Students will train using modern Bosch diagnostic equipment employed by leading automotive service centers worldwide, while the educational process has been designed to closely replicate the conditions of a modern service station.

The project was implemented through a partnership between the Belgian international cooperation agency Enabel and Bosch Ukraine, with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

"For us, this project is an attempt to create a new model of cooperation between the state, business, and vocational education. We want to test how the private sector can be integrated into specialist training so that educational programs meet the real needs of the labor market. Bosch was one of the first private companies to offer assistance to Ukraine, and today we continue this cooperation by creating real opportunities for professional development and employment for young people," said Enabel Country Director in Ukraine Dirk Deprez.

According to Serhiy Baranovsky, General Director of Robert Bosch Ltd., the opening of Bosch Junior Academy in Chernihiv marks an important step that underscores the company’s strategic vision for the development of vocational education in Ukraine.

The company recalled that the first Bosch Junior Academy opened in Boryspil in late 2025. In 2026, Bosch and Enabel continue expanding the network of educational and innovation hubs: in addition to the newly opened academy in Chernihiv, preparations are underway for another training facility in the city, while work is also progressing on launching a Bosch Junior Academy in Brovary.

These projects form part of Bosch’s long-term strategy aimed at supporting vocational education, developing the industry community, and strengthening the human resources potential of Ukraine’s labor market. Upon completing the programs, participants receive internationally recognized certificates and qualifications acknowledged by the Bosch Service network in various countries around the world. Cooperation with the Bosch Auto Service network provides students with internship and employment opportunities; according to the latest survey, more than 30% of trainees successfully secured jobs within the network.

The Belgian international cooperation agency Enabel contributes to Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction, and European integration. In cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Science, Enabel supports the transformation of educational institutions in 12 regions into Centers of Vocational Excellence. In the target regions of the BE-Relieve program (Kyiv region and Chernihiv region) the agency is also investing in the development of Junior Academy hubs, the construction of shelters, and innovative training and retraining programs.

Bosch Ukraine is one of the leading suppliers of solutions for the automotive industry, the automotive aftermarket, power tools, heating systems, air conditioning, hot water supply, energy-efficient technologies, security systems, industrial solutions, and household appliances. The company operates its own facility for remanufacturing automotive starters in Lviv region, as well as service and training centers in Kyiv. Currently, more than 100 Bosch Service stations operate in Ukraine, including 88 Bosch Auto Service locations and 14 Bosch Diesel Center and Bosch Diesel Service partners.