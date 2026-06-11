Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:35 11.06.2026

Bosch Junior Academy opens in Ukrainian city of Chernihiv

3 min read
Bosch Junior Academy opens in Ukrainian city of Chernihiv

Bosch Junior Academy, a modern educational and innovation hub specializing in vehicle servicing, diagnostics, and repair, was officially opened in Chernihiv on June 9, according to the press service of Robert Bosch Ltd., which informed Interfax-Ukraine.

The new educational facility has been established at the Chernihiv Higher Vocational School. Investment in the material and technical base of the Bosch Junior Academy project in Ukraine has exceeded EUR 100,000 at this stage. Students will train using modern Bosch diagnostic equipment employed by leading automotive service centers worldwide, while the educational process has been designed to closely replicate the conditions of a modern service station.

The project was implemented through a partnership between the Belgian international cooperation agency Enabel and Bosch Ukraine, with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

"For us, this project is an attempt to create a new model of cooperation between the state, business, and vocational education. We want to test how the private sector can be integrated into specialist training so that educational programs meet the real needs of the labor market. Bosch was one of the first private companies to offer assistance to Ukraine, and today we continue this cooperation by creating real opportunities for professional development and employment for young people," said Enabel Country Director in Ukraine Dirk Deprez.

According to Serhiy Baranovsky, General Director of Robert Bosch Ltd., the opening of Bosch Junior Academy in Chernihiv marks an important step that underscores the company’s strategic vision for the development of vocational education in Ukraine.

The company recalled that the first Bosch Junior Academy opened in Boryspil in late 2025. In 2026, Bosch and Enabel continue expanding the network of educational and innovation hubs: in addition to the newly opened academy in Chernihiv, preparations are underway for another training facility in the city, while work is also progressing on launching a Bosch Junior Academy in Brovary.

These projects form part of Bosch’s long-term strategy aimed at supporting vocational education, developing the industry community, and strengthening the human resources potential of Ukraine’s labor market. Upon completing the programs, participants receive internationally recognized certificates and qualifications acknowledged by the Bosch Service network in various countries around the world. Cooperation with the Bosch Auto Service network provides students with internship and employment opportunities; according to the latest survey, more than 30% of trainees successfully secured jobs within the network.

The Belgian international cooperation agency Enabel contributes to Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction, and European integration. In cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Science, Enabel supports the transformation of educational institutions in 12 regions into Centers of Vocational Excellence. In the target regions of the BE-Relieve program (Kyiv region and Chernihiv region) the agency is also investing in the development of Junior Academy hubs, the construction of shelters, and innovative training and retraining programs.

Bosch Ukraine is one of the leading suppliers of solutions for the automotive industry, the automotive aftermarket, power tools, heating systems, air conditioning, hot water supply, energy-efficient technologies, security systems, industrial solutions, and household appliances. The company operates its own facility for remanufacturing automotive starters in Lviv region, as well as service and training centers in Kyiv. Currently, more than 100 Bosch Service stations operate in Ukraine, including 88 Bosch Auto Service locations and 14 Bosch Diesel Center and Bosch Diesel Service partners.

Tags: #chernihiv #bosch_junior_academy

MORE ABOUT

12:10 19.05.2026
Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

09:06 17.04.2026
Russia strikes critical infrastructure in Chernihiv, about 6,000 subscribers without power

Russia strikes critical infrastructure in Chernihiv, about 6,000 subscribers without power

10:25 14.04.2026
Russians attack administrative building in central Chernihiv with drone, consequences being clarified

Russians attack administrative building in central Chernihiv with drone, consequences being clarified

09:50 03.04.2026
Death toll from attack on Chernihiv rises to 2, 3 more injured – official

Death toll from attack on Chernihiv rises to 2, 3 more injured – official

10:40 25.03.2026
Consumers in 5 regions without power, situation in Chernihiv most difficult – Energy Ministry

Consumers in 5 regions without power, situation in Chernihiv most difficult – Energy Ministry

10:00 25.03.2026
Chernihiv and residents of four regional districts without power due to Russia attacks – regional administration

Chernihiv and residents of four regional districts without power due to Russia attacks – regional administration

09:18 05.01.2026
Russia strikes industrial enterprise in Chernihiv

Russia strikes industrial enterprise in Chernihiv

09:10 26.12.2025
URCS deploys aid station for victims of UAV attack in Chernihiv

URCS deploys aid station for victims of UAV attack in Chernihiv

20:53 25.12.2025
Number of victims in Chernihiv increases to 10 people – police

Number of victims in Chernihiv increases to 10 people – police

17:23 25.12.2025
In Chernihiv, 8 people known to be injured after Russian drone hit high-rise building

In Chernihiv, 8 people known to be injured after Russian drone hit high-rise building

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Parliament approves $38 bln defense budget boost for 2026

Naftogaz reaches agreement to extend EUR 1.2 bln eurobond maturity to 2032-2033 – Koretsky

In trade sector we propose to restrict fisheries for first time, ban support equipment for drones and more – von der Leyen

Ukraine monthly inflation slows to 0.9% in May, bringing annual rate to 8.2% – statistics

Rada passes law on taxation of income on digital platforms with 241 votes

LATEST

BES dismantles network of underground gambling halls in Bila Tserkva

Ukrainian Railways sees 473,000 passengers in first week of summer

EUR 236 mln receives in state budget under World Bank PEACE project — Svyrydenko

Naftogaz locks in first long-term European LNG regasification capacity through 2044

Virtual bank monobank scraps all intl SWIFT fees

Ukrainian Parliament approves $38 bln defense budget boost for 2026

NovaPay financial service places 14th bond issue worth UAH 200 mln

Nova Poshta has 2,000 vacancies, expects Obriy system to speed up recruitment

Naftogaz reaches agreement to extend EUR 1.2 bln eurobond maturity to 2032-2033 – Koretsky

UARE: Revision of electricity transmission tariffs should include to targeted consumer support

AD
AD