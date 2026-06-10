EUR 236 mln receives in state budget under World Bank PEACE project — Svyrydenko

Photo: https://www.kmu.gov.ua/

EUR 236 million has been received in the state budget under the World Bank’s PEACE in Ukraine project, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has said.

"These funds were provided by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development under a guarantee from the Government of the Kingdom of Sweden. They will be directed toward financing key social expenditures and pensions," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, following the new funding, the total volume of funds under the program reached $53.5 billion.

The PEACE in Ukraine project has been implemented since June 2022 as a response to Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, aimed at ensuring the continuous performance of core government functions at national and regional levels under martial law.