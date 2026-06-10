Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:02 10.06.2026

Naftogaz locks in first long-term European LNG regasification capacity through 2044

2 min read
Naftogaz locks in first long-term European LNG regasification capacity through 2044

Naftogaz Group has, for the first time, booked long-term LNG regasification capacity in Europe, specifically at the LNG terminal in Klaipėda (Lithuania) for the period from 2033 through 2044, announced Serhiy Koretsky, CEO of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

According to his post on Facebook, Naftogaz became one of five customers to book long-term capacity at the terminal, alongside Equinor, Ignitis, Latvenergo, and Gasum.

Koretsky specified that the corresponding allocation procedure was successfully completed by the terminal operator, KN Energies.

"For Ukraine, this is an important step in diversifying gas supply sources and routes. Previously, such operations were carried out in partnership with other companies. Now we are moving to a new level of cooperation and supply planning," the Naftogaz CEO said.

He said that such decisions are of strategic importance for Ukraine’s energy security, expanding its access to the global LNG market and strengthening the long-term sustainability of gas supplies.

"Thank you to the government of Ukraine and our Lithuanian partners for the cooperation and trust. This is another important step toward strengthening the energy security of Ukraine and the entire European region," Koretsky said.

As reported, Ukraine received its first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) via the Lithuanian terminal in Klaipėda in early 2026. At that time, an agreement was reached for the delivery of 90 million cubic meters of gas in partnership with Ignitis Group. Naftogaz Ukrainy handled the gas delivery into Ukraine independently.

Tags: #europe #naftogaz #lng_terminal

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