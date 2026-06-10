NovaPay financial service places 14th bond issue worth UAH 200 mln

NovaPay, the international financial service operating under the NovaPay brand and part of the Nova group, has fully placed its 14th bond issue (Series N) issued by its subsidiary NovaPay Credit, with a total nominal value of UAH 200 million.

According to the company, the bonds were issued in the traditional denomination of UAH 1,000 each and carry an 18% annual coupon rate payable at maturity. The securities will be used in REPO transactions, which serve as an alternative to bank deposits.

NovaPay plans to use the proceeds from the placement of Series N to further develop its lending products.

"Series N continues the course we have consistently pursued since 2023. We were the first business in Ukraine to offer public corporate bonds to Ukrainians during the full-scale war, and in May of this year we fully redeemed the second such issue," the company’s press release quoted Yana Levada, Acting Deputy CEO for Retail Business at NovaPay, as saying.

Information published on the website of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) indicates that the report on the bond placement was approved on May 22, 2026.

On the same day, the Commission registered NovaPay’s 15th bond issue (Series O) with a total nominal value of UAH 200 million, which will be offered through a public placement.

The company noted that as of the beginning of 2026, more than 7,900 clients had become holders of NovaPay bonds, while the total bond portfolio exceeded UAH 4 billion.

In February, NovaPay reported the full placement of its Series M bonds with a nominal value of UAH 200 million.

Overall, during 2023-2025, NovaPay carried out 13 bond issues with a combined nominal value of UAH 1 billion. Securities from all series except three are used in a REPO transaction program as an alternative to bank deposits. They are available for purchase through the NovaPay mobile application, with interest paid in a single payment at maturity.

Interest on bonds issued for institutional investors is paid quarterly. These securities also include an annual put option, while the nominal yield rate for the first year of circulation is 18% per annum. Series K became the third issue intended for institutional investors, while the first such issue, Series A, worth UAH 100 million, was redeemed this year.

Founded in 2001, NovaPay is an international financial service provider that is part of the Nova group (Nova Poshta) and offers financial services both online and offline through Nova Poshta branches. In 2023, it became the first non-bank financial institution in Ukraine to obtain an expanded license from the National Bank of Ukraine, allowing it to open accounts and issue payment cards. It also became the first non-bank institution to launch its own financial application with a broad range of financial services at the end of last year.

In 2025, NovaPay increased revenue by 10.4% to UAH 10.01 billion, while net profit declined by 22% to UAH 2.58 billion.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company increased the volume of money transfers by 53% year-on-year to more than UAH 200 billion, while the number of transactions rose by 12% to 126 million.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the company accounts for approximately 22.7% of the total domestic money transfer market.