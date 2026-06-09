Nova Poshta has 2,000 vacancies, expects Obriy system to speed up recruitment

Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading express delivery service, has about 2,000 open positions, including 1,000 branch operators, 600 installers, 300 couriers and drivers, and another 100 in the support office, the company's HR director Anna-Maria Sabov said.

"If we gain an additional platform as another recruitment channel, especially given that it will allow us to select candidates not only based on resumes but also on skills…I am confident that we will speed up the time it takes to fill vacancies," Sabov said during the presentation of the launch of the first phase of the Obriy digital labor market ecosystem in Kyiv earlier this week.

According to Nova Poshta's management report, the total number of its employees in 2025 was 33,640, compared to 34,110 the previous year, while the average number of employees in 2025 was 27,570.

According to the director, the company's current total time from the actual search to a trained candidate is about 30-35 calendar days, which includes a training phase lasting from three days to two weeks. Excluding this phase, the process would take 15-20 days.

"That's a decent pace, but I want us to be even more productive," Sabov said.

She added that "Obriy" would provide additional value to employers if it allowed for the automation of paperwork during the onboarding process, as this still requires a significant amount of time and resources.

The HR director said that, overall, the recruitment department at Nova Poshta fills more than 1,000 vacancies each month, with 55 recruiters working to recruit employees for operational positions in the regions. According to her, the company plans to ensure staffing levels of about 95% during the summer to prepare for the seasonal increase in workload in September.

Sabov also said the company is launching a project to attract young specialists who will work on the architecture and modeling of Nova Poshta's logistics. According to her, the company aims to make transportation cheaper and faster without compromising reliability and quality. To find such specialists, Nova Poshta plans to launch a separate campaign targeting a younger audience in the near future.

"We will announce a major campaign to find such people. We want to start with five people first, so if 'Obriy' can also provide, for example, a graduate's GPA and their participation in extracurricular activities such as academic competitions, this would be very valuable to us at 'Nova Poshta' because we want to work with young people," the director said.

As reported, the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, has launched a closed registration for beta testing of the first tools of the new digital labor market ecosystem "Obriy," the development and integration of which is estimated at $5-10 million for the current and next years.

The Obriy system will integrate information from existing job portals such as Work.ua, Robota.ua, Jooble, and others.

During the beta testing phase, "Diya" is launching its first two services: grants for professional training (reskilling and certification) of up to 15,000 UAH, as well as the option to remotely terminate employment contracts for individuals who remain formally employed in temporarily occupied territories (TOT). The launch of services for all citizens on the "Dii" platform is scheduled for July 2026.

The main activity of "Nova Poshta" is express delivery of documents, parcels, and palletized oversized cargo. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Poperechnyuk and Vyacheslav Klimov.