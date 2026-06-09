Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:49 09.06.2026

Nova Poshta has 2,000 vacancies, expects Obriy system to speed up recruitment

3 min read
Nova Poshta has 2,000 vacancies, expects Obriy system to speed up recruitment

Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading express delivery service, has about 2,000 open positions, including 1,000 branch operators, 600 installers, 300 couriers and drivers, and another 100 in the support office, the company's HR director Anna-Maria Sabov said.

"If we gain an additional platform as another recruitment channel, especially given that it will allow us to select candidates not only based on resumes but also on skills…I am confident that we will speed up the time it takes to fill vacancies," Sabov said during the presentation of the launch of the first phase of the Obriy digital labor market ecosystem in Kyiv earlier this week.

According to Nova Poshta's management report, the total number of its employees in 2025 was 33,640, compared to 34,110 the previous year, while the average number of employees in 2025 was 27,570.

According to the director, the company's current total time from the actual search to a trained candidate is about 30-35 calendar days, which includes a training phase lasting from three days to two weeks. Excluding this phase, the process would take 15-20 days.

"That's a decent pace, but I want us to be even more productive," Sabov said.

She added that "Obriy" would provide additional value to employers if it allowed for the automation of paperwork during the onboarding process, as this still requires a significant amount of time and resources.

The HR director said that, overall, the recruitment department at Nova Poshta fills more than 1,000 vacancies each month, with 55 recruiters working to recruit employees for operational positions in the regions. According to her, the company plans to ensure staffing levels of about 95% during the summer to prepare for the seasonal increase in workload in September.

Sabov also said the company is launching a project to attract young specialists who will work on the architecture and modeling of Nova Poshta's logistics. According to her, the company aims to make transportation cheaper and faster without compromising reliability and quality. To find such specialists, Nova Poshta plans to launch a separate campaign targeting a younger audience in the near future.

"We will announce a major campaign to find such people. We want to start with five people first, so if 'Obriy' can also provide, for example, a graduate's GPA and their participation in extracurricular activities such as academic competitions, this would be very valuable to us at 'Nova Poshta' because we want to work with young people," the director said.

As reported, the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, has launched a closed registration for beta testing of the first tools of the new digital labor market ecosystem "Obriy," the development and integration of which is estimated at $5-10 million for the current and next years.

The Obriy system will integrate information from existing job portals such as Work.ua, Robota.ua, Jooble, and others.

During the beta testing phase, "Diya" is launching its first two services: grants for professional training (reskilling and certification) of up to 15,000 UAH, as well as the option to remotely terminate employment contracts for individuals who remain formally employed in temporarily occupied territories (TOT). The launch of services for all citizens on the "Dii" platform is scheduled for July 2026.

The main activity of "Nova Poshta" is express delivery of documents, parcels, and palletized oversized cargo. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Poperechnyuk and Vyacheslav Klimov.

Tags: #nova_poshta #vacancy #obriy

MORE ABOUT

16:29 09.06.2026
Nova Poshta temporarily suspends operations of branches No. 1 and No. 3 in Druzhkivka due to continuous Russian shelling

Nova Poshta temporarily suspends operations of branches No. 1 and No. 3 in Druzhkivka due to continuous Russian shelling

11:16 08.06.2026
SBU and National Police detain man who caused explosion in post terminal in Kyiv

SBU and National Police detain man who caused explosion in post terminal in Kyiv

18:32 02.06.2026
Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit 1.6-fold in Q1 as revenue rises 1.3-fold

Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit 1.6-fold in Q1 as revenue rises 1.3-fold

12:54 12.05.2026
Nova Poshta opens two new fulfillment hubs in Vinnytsia and Poltava, plans 11 more in 2026

Nova Poshta opens two new fulfillment hubs in Vinnytsia and Poltava, plans 11 more in 2026

10:45 08.05.2026
Nova Poshta expanding its partner network of carriers

Nova Poshta expanding its partner network of carriers

14:55 27.04.2026
Nova Poshta express delivery operator's revenue up 26.9% in Q1 2026

Nova Poshta express delivery operator's revenue up 26.9% in Q1 2026

11:02 09.04.2026
Nova Poshta branch in Zaporizhia region destroyed in overnight attack

Nova Poshta branch in Zaporizhia region destroyed in overnight attack

14:31 07.04.2026
Nova Poshta opens 2,600 new parcel terminals, 36 branches, more than 300 parcel pickup points in Q1 2026

Nova Poshta opens 2,600 new parcel terminals, 36 branches, more than 300 parcel pickup points in Q1 2026

09:16 01.04.2026
Nova Poshta terminal and grocery warehouse damaged in Lutsk attack

Nova Poshta terminal and grocery warehouse damaged in Lutsk attack

09:45 23.03.2026
Nova Poshta invests over UAH 1 bln in security since invasion

Nova Poshta invests over UAH 1 bln in security since invasion

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz reaches agreement to extend EUR 1.2 bln eurobond maturity to 2032-2033 – Koretsky

In trade sector we propose to restrict fisheries for first time, ban support equipment for drones and more – von der Leyen

Ukraine monthly inflation slows to 0.9% in May, bringing annual rate to 8.2% – statistics

Rada passes law on taxation of income on digital platforms with 241 votes

Russian attacks cut power in 5 regions, bad weather knocks out consumers in 2 – Ukrenergo

LATEST

Naftogaz reaches agreement to extend EUR 1.2 bln eurobond maturity to 2032-2033 – Koretsky

UARE: Revision of electricity transmission tariffs should include to targeted consumer support

Wind Energy Association: 703 MW of wind capacity installed since start of war

Gas generation needs stand at approximately 2.5-3 bln cubic meters per year – Naftogaz top manager

In trade sector we propose to restrict fisheries for first time, ban support equipment for drones and more – von der Leyen

Ukraine monthly inflation slows to 0.9% in May, bringing annual rate to 8.2% – statistics

Rada passes law on taxation of income on digital platforms with 241 votes

Russian attacks cut power in 5 regions, bad weather knocks out consumers in 2 – Ukrenergo

Russian attack on spent fuel storage facility reckless, threatens global nuclear safety – Energoatom board head

Budget support program for Ukrzaliznytsia opens door to discussing company's debt restructuring – minister

AD
AD