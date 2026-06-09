Naftogaz reaches agreement to extend EUR 1.2 bln eurobond maturity to 2032-2033 – Koretsky

The Naftogaz Group has reached an agreement in principle on the restructuring of eurobonds totaling EUR 1.2 billion, extending their maturity dates to 2032-2033, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Koretsky said.

"We have reached an agreement in principle with the special committee of bondholders to extend the maturity of the Eurobonds to 2032-2033 [the previous maturity dates were set for 2026 and 2028]," Koretsky said on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

According to him, this is a very important outcome for the Group's financial stability amid the war and constant attacks on oil and gas infrastructure.

"In 2025 alone, the Russians carried out 229 strikes on Naftogaz facilities-more than in the previous three years of full-scale war combined. Since the beginning of 2026, the enemy has already attacked our facilities more than 170 times," the Group's head said.

He said the company is forced to compensate for losses in its own gas production with imported supplies, which undoubtedly affects its financial and economic performance.

"Despite all the challenges, we have maintained operational stability and continue to fulfill our obligations to the state and consumers. The successful completion of the restructuring will give us more opportunities to direct resources toward infrastructure restoration and preparation for the heating season. I would like to thank the special committee for the constructive dialogue and decision," the chairman of Naftogaz's board said.