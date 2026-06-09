Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:59 09.06.2026

Naftogaz reaches agreement to extend EUR 1.2 bln eurobond maturity to 2032-2033 – Koretsky

2 min read
Naftogaz reaches agreement to extend EUR 1.2 bln eurobond maturity to 2032-2033 – Koretsky

The Naftogaz Group has reached an agreement in principle on the restructuring of eurobonds totaling EUR 1.2 billion, extending their maturity dates to 2032-2033, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Koretsky said.

"We have reached an agreement in principle with the special committee of bondholders to extend the maturity of the Eurobonds to 2032-2033 [the previous maturity dates were set for 2026 and 2028]," Koretsky said on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

According to him, this is a very important outcome for the Group's financial stability amid the war and constant attacks on oil and gas infrastructure.

"In 2025 alone, the Russians carried out 229 strikes on Naftogaz facilities-more than in the previous three years of full-scale war combined. Since the beginning of 2026, the enemy has already attacked our facilities more than 170 times," the Group's head said.

He said the company is forced to compensate for losses in its own gas production with imported supplies, which undoubtedly affects its financial and economic performance.

"Despite all the challenges, we have maintained operational stability and continue to fulfill our obligations to the state and consumers. The successful completion of the restructuring will give us more opportunities to direct resources toward infrastructure restoration and preparation for the heating season. I would like to thank the special committee for the constructive dialogue and decision," the chairman of Naftogaz's board said.

Tags: #naftogaz #eurobonds

MORE ABOUT

15:35 09.06.2026
Gas generation needs stand at approximately 2.5-3 bln cubic meters per year – Naftogaz top manager

Gas generation needs stand at approximately 2.5-3 bln cubic meters per year – Naftogaz top manager

09:42 03.06.2026
Finland freezes EUR 3.7 mln in Russian assets on Naftogaz request – media

Finland freezes EUR 3.7 mln in Russian assets on Naftogaz request – media

15:19 29.05.2026
Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy regions during day

Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy regions during day

17:15 23.05.2026
Naftogaz reports equipment damage, fires at facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava regions

Naftogaz reports equipment damage, fires at facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava regions

19:36 20.05.2026
Kazakh court allows forced recovery of $1.4 bln from Gazprom in favor of Naftogaz under intl arbitration ruling

Kazakh court allows forced recovery of $1.4 bln from Gazprom in favor of Naftogaz under intl arbitration ruling

09:49 20.05.2026
Russia striking Naftogaz infrastructure in Chernihiv region for 4 consecutive days – company

Russia striking Naftogaz infrastructure in Chernihiv region for 4 consecutive days – company

10:39 19.05.2026
Russia attacks several Naftogaz infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region

Russia attacks several Naftogaz infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region

16:02 18.05.2026
Metinvest pays another coupon on its 2029 eurobonds, continues to meet its debt obligations

Metinvest pays another coupon on its 2029 eurobonds, continues to meet its debt obligations

12:29 16.05.2026
Death toll among Naftogaz workers in May 5 Russian attack rises to 4

Death toll among Naftogaz workers in May 5 Russian attack rises to 4

10:28 11.05.2026
Issue of Naftogaz blocking district heating companies' accounts must be resolved legislatively – MP Kucherenko

Issue of Naftogaz blocking district heating companies' accounts must be resolved legislatively – MP Kucherenko

HOT NEWS

In trade sector we propose to restrict fisheries for first time, ban support equipment for drones and more – von der Leyen

Ukraine monthly inflation slows to 0.9% in May, bringing annual rate to 8.2% – statistics

Rada passes law on taxation of income on digital platforms with 241 votes

Russian attacks cut power in 5 regions, bad weather knocks out consumers in 2 – Ukrenergo

Russian attack on spent fuel storage facility reckless, threatens global nuclear safety – Energoatom board head

LATEST

Nova Poshta has 2,000 vacancies, expects Obriy system to speed up recruitment

UARE: Revision of electricity transmission tariffs should include to targeted consumer support

Wind Energy Association: 703 MW of wind capacity installed since start of war

In trade sector we propose to restrict fisheries for first time, ban support equipment for drones and more – von der Leyen

Ukraine monthly inflation slows to 0.9% in May, bringing annual rate to 8.2% – statistics

Rada passes law on taxation of income on digital platforms with 241 votes

Russian attacks cut power in 5 regions, bad weather knocks out consumers in 2 – Ukrenergo

Russian attack on spent fuel storage facility reckless, threatens global nuclear safety – Energoatom board head

Budget support program for Ukrzaliznytsia opens door to discussing company's debt restructuring – minister

Ukraine risks losing part of EU aid for first time due to reform delays – European Commission

AD
AD