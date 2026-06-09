Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:36 09.06.2026

Wind Energy Association: 703 MW of wind capacity installed since start of war

3 min read
Wind Energy Association: 703 MW of wind capacity installed since start of war
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Since the start of the war, 703 MW of wind power capacity has been installed in Ukraine as of the end of the first quarter of 2026, according to Chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA) Andriy Konechenkov.

"Since the start of the war and as of the end of the first quarter of 2026, some 703 MW of wind power capacity has been installed. This indicates that the wind energy sector continues to develop despite the war. And we know, based on surveys of our companies, how much capacity will be built by the end of this year," Konechenkov said during the DiXi Group think tank’s online event "Energy Security Talks. Summer Outlooks: Forecast for the Power System in Summer."

In a comment to Energy Reform, he said the expected wind power capacity by the end of the year remains as previously announced-"500-600 MW, taking into account the 130 MW that have already been built this year."

At the same time, Konechenkov noted that frequent changes in the regulatory framework pose a certain challenge for the development of renewable energy sources, but he cited the increase in the wind power quota at the 2026 green auctions from 250 MW to 700 MW as a positive development.

"There is a positive aspect-the fact that there have been changes from the government regarding green auctions, and 700 MW will be allocated for wind power at them. And this is the off-take that has been lacking," the UWEA head said.

As reported, at the end of May 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers established new renewable energy support quotas for 2026 and indicative forecast figures for annual support quotas for 2027-2030: a total of 1,000 MW, including: 50 MW for solar energy, 100 MW for solar energy combined with small hydropower, 700 MW for wind energy, and 150 MW for other alternative sources, including micro-, mini-, and small hydropower plants. Previously, the quota for 2026 was 250 MW for wind power plants, 33 MW for solar power plants, and 47 MW for other types of renewable energy sources.

In addition, the document establishes a new schedule for auctions to allocate the 2026 support quota, with auctions to be held in September-October instead of June.

Earlier, the chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association noted that 324 MW of wind capacity was commissioned in 2025, which is a breakthrough compared to 2024, when only 20 MW came online.

Tags: #konechenkov #wind_power #energy

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