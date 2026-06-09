Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:35 09.06.2026

Gas generation needs stand at approximately 2.5-3 bln cubic meters per year – Naftogaz top manager

2 min read
Gas generation needs stand at approximately 2.5-3 bln cubic meters per year – Naftogaz top manager

NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine forecasts the annual volume of gas consumption by gas-fired power generation at 2.5-3 billion cubic meters, Mykola Kolisnyk, the company’s head of generation, has said.

"The forecasted total consumption of gas by gas generation is 2.5-3 billion cubic meters per year," Kolisnyk noted in comments during the online event "Energy Security Talks. Summer Outlooks: Forecast of the Power System’s Operation in Summer" organized by the DiXi Group analytical center.

During his speech, he emphasized that gas generation will play a decisive role in balancing the power system for a long time.

"We understand that, at least until 2050, generating capacity running on natural gas will serve as a foundation, particularly for the capacity remuneration market, toward which we are moving within the framework of market coupling with the European market," Kolisnyk said.

According to him, out of all available solutions for balancing the power system, gas generation is a sustainable solution.

Kolisnyk noted that this issue is also relevant for many European countries amid the development of green generation and the need to balance it.

As previously reported with reference to the Ministry of Energy, as of early February 2026, 1.4 GW of distributed gas generation had been commissioned in Ukraine—1.1 GW connected to the electrical grids and 0.3 GW installed for self-consumption. Almost 60% of the available capacity was built by private investors, while the rest was installed by state and municipal enterprises using their own funds and international donor assistance. Within the framework of the Energy Support Fund, projects with a total capacity of 196 MW were implemented in communities, including frontline areas.

At that time, approximately 3 GW of new projects were at various stages of implementation.

Tags: #gas #generation #energy #naftogaz

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