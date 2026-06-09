Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:43 09.06.2026

In trade sector we propose to restrict fisheries for first time, ban support equipment for drones and more – von der Leyen

2 min read
In trade sector we propose to restrict fisheries for first time, ban support equipment for drones and more – von der Leyen

The European Commission has proposed a new set of trade sanctions against Russia, introducing restrictions on goods and technologies used by the Russian military-industrial complex, an export ban on drone support equipment, and major restrictions on fisheries for the first time.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the measures on Tuesday in Brussels while outlining the proposals for the 21st sanctions package against Russia.

She noted that the upcoming export restrictions will focus on a wider range of metals and alloys utilized within the aerospace and defense sectors. Regarding unmanned aerial vehicles, the proposal introduces new export prohibitions on critical ground support equipment, as well as jamming and launch systems, among other items.

The package also includes new import bans on a variety of goods valued at EUR 60 million, targeting specific metals, metallic ores, and automotive parts, aimed at cementing Europe’s diversification away from Russian imports.

Additionally, the European Commission is targeting one of the final major unsanctioned sectors by tackling fisheries. The proposal introduces substantial import restrictions on certain fish products alongside a complete ban on others, including cod. Finally, trade restrictions for Belarus will be aligned with these measures to ensure the country cannot be utilized as a back door for Russian trade.

Tags: #trade #sanctions_russia #von_der_leyen #fisheries

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