Ukraine monthly inflation slows to 0.9% in May, bringing annual rate to 8.2% – statistics

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Consumer price growth in Ukraine slowed to 0.9% in May 2026 from 1.4% in April, 1.7% in March, and 1.0% in February of this year, the State Statistics Service reported on Tuesday.

The statistics agency recalled that prices rose by 1.3% in May 2025. As a result, annual inflation eased to 8.2% in May 2026 from 8.6% in April.

The agency said that core inflation slowed to 0.7% in May 2026 from 0.9% in April and 1.5% in March.

Given that core inflation stood at 0.5% in May 2025, annual core inflation accelerated to 7.9% from 7.6% in April.

As reported, inflation in Ukraine surged to 26.6% during the first year of Russia’s full-scale aggression, before slowing to 5.1% in 2023.

It accelerated again to 12% the following year but was reduced to 8% in 2025, including as a result of the National Bank of Ukraine’s relatively tight monetary policy.

At the end of April, the National Bank revised its inflation forecast upward for 2026, from 7.5% to 9.4%, and for 2027, from 6.0% to 6.5%.