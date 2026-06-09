Rada passes law on taxation of income on digital platforms with 241 votes

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the adoption in the final reading of draft law No. 15111-d on the automatic exchange of information regarding income on digital platforms.

The adoption of the draft law is a structural benchmark of the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which Ukraine was supposed to fulfill by the end of March this year. In addition, the submission to the Rada of draft laws on the abolition of the VAT exemption on international parcels valued up to EUR 150 (No. 15112-d) and on the automatic exchange of information regarding income on digital platforms (No. 15111-d) is a condition for providing Ukraine with the first tranche of the loan assistance from the EU (Ukraine Support Loan, USL), and their adoption by the parliament is a condition for providing the second tranche.

According to the broadcast of the meeting, on Tuesday, June 9, the decision was supported by 241 people's deputies, with 4 voting against and 37 abstaining.

The government introduced the initial draft law No. 15111 to the parliament on March 30. The Rada approved its revised version (No. 15111-d) in the first reading on April 8, after which it avoided consideration of the draft law several times.

The initial version of the draft law (No. 15111) provided for the taxation of income of individuals received through digital platforms from renting property, vehicles, personal services, and selling goods up to 834 sizes of the minimum wage (about UAH 7.2 million as of 2026), as well as the introduction of a tax limit from EUR 2,000/year. The duties of a tax agent will be assigned to the operators of digital platforms. The draft law introduces a 5% personal income tax (PIT) rate instead of the 18% PIT rate and military tax ranging from 1.5% to 5%.

Draft law No. 15111-d is a version revised by the specialized committee. Unlike the first edition, the final text is stripped of a number of norms on the mandatory opening of special accounts for sellers and on the disclosure of banking secrecy. Instead of submitting a declaration in cases where the annual income exceeds 834 sizes of the minimum wage or if the income from the sale of goods exceeds the amount of non-taxable income, the tax liability will be determined directly by the controlling body. The law also eliminates the risks of recognizing relations between the platform operator and reportable sellers as labor relations.

For the second reading, the specialized committee removed operations of the Cabinet of Ministers, government organizations, and companies traded on organized capital markets from monitoring. In addition, the actual object of control was changed: digital items were excluded from the concept of "goods." For non-resident operators, provision is made for submitting reports once a year through a special portal solution and monthly payment of taxes in foreign currency.

During the vote for the second reading, the Rada supported most of the amendments to the law taken into account by the finance committee, in particular regarding a reduction in the PIT rate for the rental of housing by individuals from 18% to 5%.

The new EFF program with a total volume of $8.1 billion, due to the prolongation of the war, replaced the previous four-year program of $15.6 billion opened in March 2023, under which nine tranches totaling $10.6 billion were received. The first tranche of the new program in the amount of SDR 1.11 billion ($1.5 billion) entered the state budget of Ukraine in early March this year. Three reviews are planned for this year – at the beginning of June (the IMF mission arrived in Kyiv on May 27 and worked until June 4), September, and December. In case of successful reviews, Ukraine will be able to receive SDR 0.50 billion (about $0.72 billion) twice, as well as another SDR 0.70 billion (about $1.01 billion).

In total, the new program provides for an aggregate volume of external financing for Ukraine with the participation of international partners of $136.5 billion under the baseline scenario and $146.3 billion under the negative scenario.