Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:54 09.06.2026

Russian attacks cut power in 5 regions, bad weather knocks out consumers in 2 – Ukrenergo

1 min read
Russian attacks cut power in 5 regions, bad weather knocks out consumers in 2 – Ukrenergo
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/npcukrenergo

Russian drone strikes and artillery shelling have left consumers without power in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions by Tuesday morning, National Power Company Ukrenergo reported.

According to its Telegram post, emergency restoration work began immediately where security conditions allow.

Bad weather also knocked out power to more than 40 settlements in Sumy and Kyiv regions, the company said, adding that repair crews from both regional energy operators are already working to restore damaged overhead lines.

Nationwide, electricity consumption is trending downward. As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday it was 3.5% lower than on Monday. Ukrenergo attributed the shift to clear weather across almost all of Ukraine except parts of the northeastern regions, enabling effective output from residential solar power stations and a corresponding reduction in consumption from the main grid.

The system operator stressed the importance of shifting active energy consumption to the period of peak industrial solar output – between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

"Meanwhile, the need for careful energy consumption in the evening hours – from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – remains," Ukrenergo said.

Tags: #energy #ukrenergo

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