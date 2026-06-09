Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:47 09.06.2026

Russian attack on spent fuel storage facility reckless, threatens global nuclear safety – Energoatom board head

3 min read
Russian attack on spent fuel storage facility reckless, threatens global nuclear safety – Energoatom board head

Rumina Velshi, Head of the Supervisory Board of JSC National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC) Energoatom, has called Russia's strike on the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility (CSFSF) in the Chornobyl exclusion zone reckless, noting that it is an attack on the global system of nuclear and radiation safety safeguards.

"I will be precise about what this was. It was a strike by the Russian Federation on a peaceful, civilian nuclear facility, and a reckless one – reckless toward the people on site, toward the Ukrainians who live nearby, and toward everyone, in every country, who would bear the consequences of a release," Velshi said in a statement published on Energoatom's website on Monday.

As she emphasized, in accordance with the resolutions of the IAEA General Conference, an armed attack on a nuclear facility intended for peaceful purposes is a violation of the UN Charter and the Statute of the Agency itself.

"It breaches every one of the IAEA Director General's Seven Indispensable Pillars. And by gutting the very rooms where international inspectors sit, it strikes at the safeguards system the entire world relies on to keep nuclear material accounted for and secure," the head of the Energoatom supervisory board noted.

According to her, Russia struck the CSFSF precisely because it enables Ukraine to store its own spent nuclear fuel independently of Russia.

She thanked and expressed support for the workers who fought the fire at the CSFSF in the dark and extinguished it on their own before dawn, noting that they should never have to find themselves in such a situation.

At the same time, Velshi appealed to foreign governments, emphasizing that treating attacks on nuclear facilities as an acceptable component of the war in Ukraine or anywhere else is not a sign of measured diplomacy and restraint, but an invitation to a disaster that has not yet occurred.

"each time one of these strikes passes with the radiation readings normal and the world's attention elsewhere, the threshold drops a little further. To treat attacks on nuclear facilities as a tolerable feature of this war – in Ukraine or anywhere else – is not a sophisticated exercise in diplomacy and restraint. It is an invitation to the disaster that has not yet come," Velshi said.

She specified that the drone hit the container receipt building, destroying the main staircase and the southern facade, as well as destroying the office used by IAEA inspectors. Nearby, in the long-term storage facility, 50 HI-STORM containers with spent nuclear fuel are located.

As reported with reference to NNEGC Energoatom, a Russian UAV hit and caused a fire in one of the buildings of the CSFSF at 02:10 on June 7, 2026. As a result of the enemy drone hit at the CSFSF site, the container receipt building was partially destroyed (spent nuclear fuel was not stored in it). The fire source with an area of 40 square meters was promptly localized and completely extinguished. There are no casualties among the personnel.

The radiation situation at the CSFSF site remains within normal limits, Energoatom said.

Tags: #chornobyl #energy #energoatom #attack

MORE ABOUT

11:54 09.06.2026
Russian attacks cut power in 5 regions, bad weather knocks out consumers in 2 – Ukrenergo

Russian attacks cut power in 5 regions, bad weather knocks out consumers in 2 – Ukrenergo

09:57 08.06.2026
No timeline for Chornobyl nuclear waste site restart after Russian strikes – IAEA

No timeline for Chornobyl nuclear waste site restart after Russian strikes – IAEA

09:35 08.06.2026
Russian strike damages IAEA office near Chornobyl – prosecutors

Russian strike damages IAEA office near Chornobyl – prosecutors

08:18 08.06.2026
Ukrposhta hub in Kharkiv partially destroyed as result of Shahed hit – CEO

Ukrposhta hub in Kharkiv partially destroyed as result of Shahed hit – CEO

21:21 05.06.2026
Ukrainian govt allocates UAH 2 bln to prepare Kyiv for winter – PM

Ukrainian govt allocates UAH 2 bln to prepare Kyiv for winter – PM

11:55 02.06.2026
Corruption scheme to embezzle Energoatom funds exposed – NABU

Corruption scheme to embezzle Energoatom funds exposed – NABU

08:35 02.06.2026
Lubinets on Russian attack: World must act to stop attacks on peaceful people and civil infrastructure

Lubinets on Russian attack: World must act to stop attacks on peaceful people and civil infrastructure

08:10 02.06.2026
Russian attacks in Poltava region damage enterprise and injure 1 person

Russian attacks in Poltava region damage enterprise and injure 1 person

07:50 02.06.2026
Russian combined attack kills 6, injures at least 36 in Dnipro

Russian combined attack kills 6, injures at least 36 in Dnipro

07:39 02.06.2026
Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 10, including child, in combined attack – mayor

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 10, including child, in combined attack – mayor

HOT NEWS

Rada passes law on taxation of income on digital platforms with 241 votes

Russian attacks cut power in 5 regions, bad weather knocks out consumers in 2 – Ukrenergo

Svyrydenko: Attracting foreign labor to Ukraine considered solely as one of additional tools to overcome labor shortage

Requirement for average salary of UAH 26,000 for military deferral in effect since June – Economy Ministry

Russia loses nearly 40% of its crude oil refining capacity – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Rada passes law on taxation of income on digital platforms with 241 votes

Budget support program for Ukrzaliznytsia opens door to discussing company's debt restructuring – minister

Ukraine risks losing part of EU aid for first time due to reform delays – European Commission

Ukrzaliznytsia backbone of logistics critical for Ukraine – opinion

Insurance Organizations League: 50% bank profit tax risks Ukraine's financial ecosystem

GORO Mountain Resort signs EUR 20 mln contract with Doppelmayr Group to build gondola ropeway

STS signs memorandums of cooperation with tax authorities of Lithuania and Latvia

Heavy rains, floods to threaten two-thirds of Ukraine by 2050 – scientist

Ukraine receives seventh financing tranche from EU – Svyrydenko

More Ukrainians living paycheck to paycheck – Rakuten Viber survey

AD
AD