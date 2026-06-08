Ukrzaliznytsia backbone of logistics critical for Ukraine – opinion

Maintaining and developing Ukrzaliznytsia is a key factor for the stability of Ukraine's logistics system under wartime conditions, and a dialogue is needed between businesses and the company, Yuriy Krasovsky, Business Development Director of the intermodal logistics operator N'UNIT, believes.

"...it is important for everyone to think about preserving Ukrzaliznytsia. Because without it, we will find ourselves in a situation where all rail logistics stops at the border, and further cargo will move by road transport... The issue of tariffs is not the main thing. The main thing is what the industry needs and what Ukrzaliznytsia itself must provide," he said during the Grain Ukraine 2026 international conference on Thursday.

According to Krasovsky, it is precisely the railway that allows for the efficient transportation of large volumes of cargo, fuel savings, and preservation of the condition of roads.

He said that after the start of the full-scale war, investments in logistics and new routes increased, so now "we are standing on several legs." Currently, the sea ports of "Greater Odesa" have regained their leading role, but the Polish direction remains important, and rail transport prevails in it, the expert has said describing the situation.

Krasovskyi also has said the need to harmonize Ukrainian legislation with European transport standards for the development of intermodal logistics.

"If we want to be in trend, we must integrate into the European transport space and aspire to participate in a single transport corridor. At the same time, container shipping is the most sensitive to changes and could shift to road transport if proper conditions for the railway are not provided," he has said.

N'UNIT is a Ukrainian intermodal logistics operator founded in 2020 by Yehor Hrebennikov, co-owner of the largest stevedoring company TIS. The company specializes in rail-road container transportation and the management of logistics terminals. According to Krasovskyi, together with partners, the N'UNIT terminal network numbers about 13 locations throughout Ukraine.