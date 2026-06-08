GORO Mountain Resort signs EUR 20 mln contract with Doppelmayr Group to build gondola ropeway

Photo: GORO Mountain Resort

GORO Mountain Resort has signed a contract with the global ropeway transport systems market leader Doppelmayr Group for the supply and installation of a gondola ropeway for the first phase of the resort, the project’s press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition to the 2.8 km gondola ropeway, two chairlifts with wind protection, each 1.5 km long, will also be built in the first phase of GORO. Total investment in the ropeway system at GORO amounts to EUR 47 million, of which EUR 20 million is directed specifically toward the gondola ropeway for the first phase of the resort. As co-founder of GORO Mountain Resort and CEO of the OKKO Group of Companies Vasyl Danyliak reported, negotiations with Doppelmayr began back in 2020 when technological solutions for the first phase of GORO were being determined.

"This year we plan to install the gondola ropeway, and next year – two chairlifts. For such a long-term project, it is important to have a company by our side with a great history, strong traditions, a powerful production base, and hundreds of completed installations worldwide," Danyliak noted.

The gondola ropeway will operate not only in winter for the skiing infrastructure, but throughout the entire year: for hiking routes in the mountains, mountain biking, sightseeing rides, and access to the panoramic points of the resort.

"The new gondola ropeway for GORO Mountain Resort is a solution that will provide a 360-degree tourist experience. Skiing remains a classic use case, but the future of mountain resorts lies in all-season appeal. Gondola cabins make it possible to transport mountain bikes, sports equipment, and lift guests into the mountains, opening up landscapes, routes, and new formats of recreation for them all year round," Doppelmayr Group CEO Thomas Pichler said.

The 2.8 km gondola route will connect the lower and upper stations with an elevation gain of more than 500 meters, and the ascent will take approximately 9 minutes. Its capacity will reach 2.8 thousand passengers per hour. The cabins are designed for 10 people, equipped with panoramic windows and natural ventilation systems, making the ascent itself part of the tourist experience. The floor of the gondola cabin will be level with the boarding zone of the station, making the process convenient and safe for all categories of guests.

According to GORO Mountain Resort CEO Volodymyr Harazd, cooperation with Doppelmayr includes not only the use of engineering and inclusive solutions, but also expertise in integrating infrastructure into the natural environment.

"This is about minimal interference with the landscape and ensuring that the ropeways do not create discomfort for nature. After all, nature, in accordance with our strategy, must remain the environment for the sake of which people come to the mountains," Harazd noted.

The opening of the gondola ropeway is planned for 2027.

As reported, the total cost of the first phase of the resort is planned at EUR 470 million. Planned investments in mountain infrastructure will reach EUR 120 million, while another EUR 350 million accounts for hotel infrastructure, for the development of which GORO attracts private investors.

Doppelmayr Group is an Austrian company headquartered in Wolfurt and one of the world leaders in the field of ropeway transport systems. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation, and maintenance support of ropeways for mountain resorts, urban transport, tourist attractions, and special transport solutions. Doppelmayr Group has more than 15.8 thousand completed ropeways on six continents, and its solutions operate in 98 countries worldwide. Doppelmayr technologies operate at iconic resorts around the world, including Zermatt, Whistler Blackcomb, Kronplatz, Deer Valley, and Jasná/Chopok. The company has been operating in Ukraine for over 20 years, participating in the development of modern ski and tourist infrastructure.

GORO Mountain Resort is an all-season mountain resort that OKKO Group has been building since October 2024 in the Slavske community of Lviv region. The first phase covers 127 hectares and provides for 10 ski slopes, a 100% artificial snowmaking system, a gondola and two chairlifts, a Welcome Centre and Mountain Centre, as well as 5 hotel complexes with over 1,100 rooms. OKKO Group acts as the owner, investor, and developer of the project. The opening of the resort is planned for 2027, and the hotel complexes – for the summer of 2028. International consultants ILF Group and PKF Hospitality are involved in the development of the resort. The total volume of investments in the project, which will occupy 1,200 hectares over 15 years, is estimated at approximately $1.5 billion.