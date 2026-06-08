Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:39 08.06.2026

STS signs memorandums of cooperation with tax authorities of Lithuania and Latvia

1 min read
STS signs memorandums of cooperation with tax authorities of Lithuania and Latvia

Acting Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine (STS) Lesia Karnaukh, Director General of the State Revenue Service of Latvia Baiba Šmite-Roķe, and Director General of the State Tax Inspectorate of Lithuania Edita Janušienė have signed memorandums of cooperation, which provide for joint work in adapting tax legislation to EU standards, exchanging information, and combating the shadow economy.

"This is a new stage of our cooperation. Because we have had quite long-standing professional contacts with our partners," Karnaukh was quoted as saying on the STS website.

The service added that the Lithuanian and Latvian sides expressed readiness to share their experience with Ukraine in transforming their services in accordance with European requirements.

In addition to harmonizing legislation and combating tax minimization, the signed documents provide for the development of modern digital services for taxpayers, the launch of joint programs for advanced training of tax officials, as well as the exchange of practices to reduce tax losses, in particular the VAT gap.

Tags: #sts #lithuania #latvia

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