Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:28 08.06.2026

Ukraine receives seventh financing tranche from EU – Svyrydenko

2 min read
Ukraine receives seventh financing tranche from EU – Svyrydenko

Ukraine has received the seventh tranche of financing from the European Union (EU) under the Ukraine Facility totaling EUR 2.8 billion, with EUR 2.6 billion actually entering the state budget to be directed toward priority expenditures, including social and humanitarian needs, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"Ukraine has received the seventh tranche of financing from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility totaling EUR 2.8 billion. Taking into account the repayment of previously provided advance financing, EUR 2.6 billion actually entered the state budget. The total volume of financing over this mechanism has exceeded EUR 29.4 billion," she wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to the prime minister, the funds will be used to finance priority expenditures of the state budget, in particular social and humanitarian needs.

"This is already the seventh tranche under the program. At this stage, Ukraine has fulfilled 11 indicators of the Ukraine Plan, covering reforms in the areas of public administration, economic policy, energy, digitalization, and the rule of law," Svyrydenko said.

In addition, Ukraine fulfilled a number of conditions provided for the next stages of financing ahead of schedule. "We will receive additional compensation for the ahead-of-schedule implementation of reform commitments for the first time," she said.

According to Svyrydenko, as of the end of May 2026, Ukraine had implemented 86 measures of the Plan, and another 65 are at various stages of implementation.

 

Tags: #ukraine_facility

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