More Ukrainians living paycheck to paycheck – Rakuten Viber survey

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Some 62% of Ukrainians surveyed have not made any savings over the past two years, 13% put money aside from every salary, and every fourth (25%) tries to save but not systematically.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Rakuten Viber Ukraine team, in which about 20,000 users took part.

"The survey results showed that 62% of Ukrainians did not make savings over the past two years. Meanwhile, 13% of respondents put money aside from every salary, and every fourth (25%) tries to save but not systematically," Rakuten Viber said in a statement on Monday.

The Rakuten Viber team conducted a similar survey in the summer of 2024. The share of Ukrainians who manage to make savings fell by 6 percentage points – from 44% in 2024 to 38% in 2026.

When asked "Have you made savings over the past two years?" the answers were distributed as follows: No – I used to manage to, but now I do not have such an opportunity – 33% (16% in 2024), Yes – I try to put money aside, but not systematically – 25% (32% in 2024), No, I have no savings now, just as before – 15% (21% in 2024), For the last few years, I have not only not been saving, but I have also been spending what I saved – 14% (19% in 2024), Yes, I put money aside from every salary – 13% (12% in 2024).

Ukrainians who manage to save also shared where they keep their savings. Some 46% of respondents keep cash at home, while 13% have a bank account.

Answers to the question "If you manage to save, where do you keep your savings?" were distributed as follows: cash at home – 46% (53% in 2024), bank account – 13% (10% in 2024), interest-bearing bank deposit – 9% (5% in 2024), keep it in real estate – 2% (1% in 2024), cryptocurrency – 1% (2% in 2024) and bonds or other securities – 1% (the same as in 2024).