Ukrainian govt allocates UAH 2 bln to prepare Kyiv for winter – PM

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate an additional UAH 2 billion to Kyiv for winter preparations, with the funds to be used for protecting energy facilities and ensuring uninterrupted heat supply, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"As part of implementing Kyiv's Resilience Plan, the state is already financing the purchase of modular boiler houses. UAH 966 million has been allocated for this purpose. Additional financial resources for the capital should be directed toward protecting people from heating disruptions during the winter," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to Ukraine's Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, around UAH 1.2 billion will be allocated for engineering and technical protection of critical infrastructure facilities, while nearly UAH 800 million will be directed toward the development of backup heat generation in the service area of the capital's two combined heat and power plants (CHPs).

This is a continuation of systematic work under Kyiv's Resilience Plan. Previously, the government had already allocated funds for the purchase of modular boiler houses for the capital, which are expected to strengthen the reliability of heat supply amid ongoing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

"As part of implementing Kyiv's resilience plan, the state is already financing the purchase of modular boiler houses, while the additional funds will be directed toward creating backup heat energy sources and protecting critical infrastructure. The state is assuming a significant share of the financial burden, while the city must also ensure active implementation of the planned measures and fulfillment of its commitments. Only through joint and coordinated work will we be able to prepare the capital in time for the next heating season," Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba said.

As reported, earlier this month Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the capital was creating a backup heat and energy supply system costing between UAH 30 billion and UAH 60 billion, and therefore required state financial assistance.

"In total, more than UAH 60 billion is needed to build alternative heat supply sources. We reviewed the real figures and the possibility of using these funds to purchase and install equipment so it can operate. This amounts to around UAH 30 billion. Half has been assumed by the state and half by the city of Kyiv. We are moving forward and constantly holding meetings with the government," he said.

According to Klitschko, the state takes away 60% of personal income tax revenues, does not compensate communities for the difference in heating tariffs and discounted public transportation costs, and last year withdrew UAH 8 billion from the city budget, meaning the capital cannot independently build an alternative heat and energy supply system.

"At the previous meeting of the Kyiv City Council, we adopted an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada regarding financial support for the city's resilience plan in order to formalize our agreements. We hope the state will adhere to them. Incidentally, we have already provided UAH 1.25 billion to the Recovery Agency. We have also approached financial institutions regarding financing. More than UAH 15 billion is currently being allocated in Kyiv for the heating system and restoration efforts in preparation for the next heating season," he said.