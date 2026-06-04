Armenian govt to compensate duties on fruit, vegetables, flowers exported to EU, UK, Canada - deputy minister

The Armenian government approved a program, compensating duties on fruit, vegetables and flowers exported to EU member states, the United Kingdom and Canada, at a meeting on Thursday.

Armenian Deputy Economy Minister Arman Khojoyan presented the program and said that the government would fully compensate customs duties on fresh fruit, vegetables and flowers exported to the EU, the UK and Canada.

The export support program has been in effect since February 1, 2025, and has formerly applied only to processing industry products, while the new decision aims to support agricultural producers, he said.

As reported, Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) banned imports of Armenian flowers on May 22. It imposed temporary restrictions on imports of Armenian fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, pepper, greens and strawberries on May 30, stone fruit (cherries, sweet cherries, apricots, plums, peaches, nectarines) and fresh grapes on June 2, and pome fruit, eggplants, potatoes and dried fruit on June 3. Besides, Rosselkhoznadzor said that Armenia must suspend certification of live fish and fish products prepared for exports to Russia on June 2.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called Russia's ban on imports of certain types of Armenian products wrong and politicized. He said that Armenia understands the advantages of EAEU membership, but the Union should unlock new opportunities "to allow Armenia's image within the EAEU to grow, not the other way round ".

He also said that the first batch of Armenian products, barred from Russia, had been shipped to other countries. "A number of business delegations are already working and the first batch of roses and vegetables has already been sent. When it reaches its destination, I will share what countries it was sent to. No product will be left behind. These are EU markets and others," Pashinyan said.