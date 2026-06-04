Sens Bank: No preferential treatments for individuals mentioned in Mindich tapes

The Supervisory Board of the state-owned Sens Bank has completed an internal audit initiated following the disclosure of information at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigation Commission (TIC), materials from investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), and journalistic publications known as the "Mindich tapes," the financial institution reported on its website.

It is noted that the internal audit did not establish any facts of preferential treatment, the application of non-standard service conditions, or violations of the bank's internal procedures regarding the individuals and their affiliated companies mentioned in the relevant materials.

The audit covered transactions involving the aforementioned individuals starting July 23, 2023, when the bank became state-owned.

Sens Bank said the terms of service were in line with market conditions, and all transactions were carried out in accordance with the law and the regulatory requirements of the National Bank.

The bank also reported that it has not provided and does not provide loans or other forms of financing to Fire Point LLC and Karpatnaftokhim LLC.

The results of the internal audit have been submitted to the shareholder and the regulator. At the same time, the supervisory board has initiated an independent external audit involving a "Big Four" international audit firm.

The external audit will cover the decision-making processes of the current Supervisory Board since its first meeting on October 20, 2025. The results of the audit are scheduled to be published upon its completion.

The bank said it continues to operate as usual, and customers have access to all services and products.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Special Commission on Economic Security appealed to the Prime Minister, the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, and the Minister of Finance, requesting an investigation into possible external influence on the activities of Sens Bank's governing bodies. The commission also requested that the chairman of the bank's supervisory board, Mykola Hladyshenko, and the chairman of the management board, Oleksiy Stupak, be suspended for the duration of the investigation.

On May 5, Hladyshenko participated in a TIC meeting where the appointment of the current members of Sens Bank's supervisory board in 2025 was discussed. During the meeting, he stated that he was not acquainted with businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, but knew Vasyl Vesely.

On May 6, the National Bank announced that it would initiate a review of Hladyshenko's compliance with independence criteria. On the same day, the Supervisory Board of Sens Bank accepted Hladyshenko's request to recuse himself from his duties for the duration of the review.