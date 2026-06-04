EIB weighs EUR 120 mln for Ukraine TEN-T border checkpoint upgrades

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The European Investment Bank (EIB) is considering the provision of a loan of approximately EUR 120 million to Ukraine’s Recovery Agency for the modernization of Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) border crossing points.

According to the project description published on the bank’s website, the funds are planned to be directed toward upgrading Ukraine’s border infrastructure within the TEN-T network connecting European Union countries and Moldova.

The project specifically includes modernization of terminals, facilities, access roads, as well as customs control equipment and software.

The total project cost is currently estimated at EUR 152 million. Its implementation is expected to help increase transport capacity, restore international road networks, and improve key logistics routes linking Ukraine with EU member states and Moldova.

The project is currently at the appraisal stage. It is noted that the initiative has EU support under the Ukraine Investment Framework instrument as part of the Ukraine Facility.