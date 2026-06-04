Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:12 04.06.2026

EIB weighs EUR 120 mln for Ukraine TEN-T border checkpoint upgrades

1 min read
EIB weighs EUR 120 mln for Ukraine TEN-T border checkpoint upgrades
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zahidnuy.kordon

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is considering the provision of a loan of approximately EUR 120 million to Ukraine’s Recovery Agency for the modernization of Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) border crossing points.

According to the project description published on the bank’s website, the funds are planned to be directed toward upgrading Ukraine’s border infrastructure within the TEN-T network connecting European Union countries and Moldova.

The project specifically includes modernization of terminals, facilities, access roads, as well as customs control equipment and software.

The total project cost is currently estimated at EUR 152 million. Its implementation is expected to help increase transport capacity, restore international road networks, and improve key logistics routes linking Ukraine with EU member states and Moldova.

The project is currently at the appraisal stage. It is noted that the initiative has EU support under the Ukraine Investment Framework instrument as part of the Ukraine Facility.

Tags: #customs #modernization #eib #ten_t

MORE ABOUT

14:56 21.05.2026
Cabinet of Ministers simplifies confirmation of right to customs benefits for defense industry enterprises – Svyrydenko

Cabinet of Ministers simplifies confirmation of right to customs benefits for defense industry enterprises – Svyrydenko

17:06 18.05.2026
Customs service reminds of shelf-life requirements for importing humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Customs service reminds of shelf-life requirements for importing humanitarian aid to Ukraine

20:01 29.04.2026
Finance Ministry preparing new Customs Code that will grant customs law enforcement functions – Marchenko

Finance Ministry preparing new Customs Code that will grant customs law enforcement functions – Marchenko

13:15 28.04.2026
EIB to provide EUR 350,000 in technical assistance to Centrenergo for its decarbonization plan

EIB to provide EUR 350,000 in technical assistance to Centrenergo for its decarbonization plan

13:09 28.04.2026
Ukraine, EIB sign agreement on advisory support for Ukraine FIRST infrastructure projects

Ukraine, EIB sign agreement on advisory support for Ukraine FIRST infrastructure projects

14:56 22.04.2026
Documents worth over EUR 1 bln planned for signing at Ukraine-EU business summit in Brussels – correspondent

Documents worth over EUR 1 bln planned for signing at Ukraine-EU business summit in Brussels – correspondent

16:04 21.04.2026
Danish model for purchasing weapons for Ukraine under threat due to VAT, import duties – MP

Danish model for purchasing weapons for Ukraine under threat due to VAT, import duties – MP

15:03 25.03.2026
Parliament ratifies financial agreement between Ukraine and EIB on transport network recovery

Parliament ratifies financial agreement between Ukraine and EIB on transport network recovery

16:26 09.03.2026
EIF from EIB group plans 8 guarantee agreements in Ukraine, attracting EUR 150 mln in guarantee capital for 2026

EIF from EIB group plans 8 guarantee agreements in Ukraine, attracting EUR 150 mln in guarantee capital for 2026

20:37 13.02.2026
Zaporizhkoks allocates UAH 4.3 mln to restore one of its regenerators

Zaporizhkoks allocates UAH 4.3 mln to restore one of its regenerators

HOT NEWS

Requirement for average salary of UAH 26,000 for military deferral in effect since June – Economy Ministry

Russia loses nearly 40% of its crude oil refining capacity – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Parliament passes at first reading govt amendments to 2026 state budget to finance defense sector with 240 votes in favor

Bill on reforming simplified taxation system shall be submitted to Rada by Dec 2026 – agreement with EU

Bill on ratification of EU macro-financial aid agreement for Ukraine registered in parliament

LATEST

Ukrainian PM, IMF discuss progress on $8.1 bln Extended Fund Facility

Ukraine discussing possibility of transferring locomotives to Ukrzaliznytsia with Lithuania

Requirement for average salary of UAH 26,000 for military deferral in effect since June – Economy Ministry

Svyrydenko announces completion of repairs on country's main highways

Kyiv shopping malls to help traders from Lukyanivsky market and Kvadrat affected by Russian attack

Ukraine received 6,272 labor migrants last year, or 0.14% of workforce shortage

Ukrnafta installs 112 upgraded chemical dosing systems at wells

Finland freezes EUR 3.7 mln in Russian assets on Naftogaz request – media

Ukraine's National Bank approves steps for setting higher capital, liquidity requirements for banks

Ukrainian govt opens applications for UAH 1 mln interest-free farm loans

AD
AD