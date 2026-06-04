Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:59 04.06.2026

Ukrainian PM, IMF discuss progress on $8.1 bln Extended Fund Facility

1 min read
Ukrainian PM, IMF discuss progress on $8.1 bln Extended Fund Facility
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko held a meeting with a mission of the International Monetary Fund led by Gavin Gray, during which the parties discussed implementation of the program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) mechanism totaling $8.1 billion.

"We discussed the state of implementation of the program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The total size of the program amounts to $8.1 billion," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram following the meeting.

According to her, the Ukrainian side informed mission representatives about the joint work of the government and parliament on fulfilling the program’s structural benchmarks.

Svyrydenko said that next week a vote is expected on amendments to the 2026 state budget, which are intended to address the country’s key defense capability needs, as well as ensure economic, energy, and social resilience.

"We must be most prepared for the next winter period," she said.

In addition, the parties noted Ukraine’s progress in implementing reforms foreseen in obligations to international partners. The Ukrainian side confirmed its readiness to continue efforts to de-shadow the economy and work on improving the country’s investment attractiveness.

Tags: #imf #svyrydenko #eff

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