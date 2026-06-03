Ukraine discussing possibility of transferring locomotives to Ukrzaliznytsia with Lithuania

During a visit to Lithuania, a Ukrainian delegation, including Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Balesta, met with Lithuanian Minister of Transport and Communications Juras Taminskas.

"One of the key topics was the work of the UTSF (Ukraine Transport Support Fund), which was created, in particular, at the initiative of Lithuania," reports the press service of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

The parties also discussed the possibility of transferring some of the Lithuanian locomotives currently in reserve to JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Lithuania has a reserve of locomotives, some of which could potentially be used in Ukraine. The Lithuanian side is currently evaluating this request. We have also proposed to our colleagues that they utilize UTSF mechanisms if resources are available and such financing is needed," Balesta noted.

He invited Lithuanian partners to join the future Transport Sustainability Forum in Ukraine and proposed an in-depth exchange of practices.