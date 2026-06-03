Svyrydenko announces completion of repairs on country's main highways

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announces that primary work to eliminate potholes and other deformations formed after winter has been completed on highways of national and international significance.

"The government has ensured an unprecedented volume of planned repair work on the country’s main highways since the beginning of the invasion. Primary work to eliminate potholes and other deformations formed after winter has been completed on highways of national and international significance. Some 14 million square meters of road surface have been repaired – this is the highest figure for the entire period of the full-scale invasion," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

According to her, going forward, efforts to restore road infrastructure will be focused on frontline regions, particularly on highways that are of critical importance for military logistics and evacuation.