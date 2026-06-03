Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:46 03.06.2026

Svyrydenko announces completion of repairs on country's main highways

1 min read
Svyrydenko announces completion of repairs on country's main highways

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announces that primary work to eliminate potholes and other deformations formed after winter has been completed on highways of national and international significance.

"The government has ensured an unprecedented volume of planned repair work on the country’s main highways since the beginning of the invasion. Primary work to eliminate potholes and other deformations formed after winter has been completed on highways of national and international significance. Some 14 million square meters of road surface have been repaired – this is the highest figure for the entire period of the full-scale invasion," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

According to her, going forward, efforts to restore road infrastructure will be focused on frontline regions, particularly on highways that are of critical importance for military logistics and evacuation.

Tags: #repairs #highways

MORE ABOUT

21:13 11.05.2026
Kamet Steel completes major overhaul of some of its pulverized coal injection equipment to reduce energy costs

Kamet Steel completes major overhaul of some of its pulverized coal injection equipment to reduce energy costs

18:45 29.04.2026
Energoatom completes first repairs of NPP units in preparation for autumn and winter period at Khmelnytsky NPP - company's head

Energoatom completes first repairs of NPP units in preparation for autumn and winter period at Khmelnytsky NPP - company's head

11:44 01.05.2025
Ukraine continues repairs to Chornobyl confinement structure after drone attack – IAEA

Ukraine continues repairs to Chornobyl confinement structure after drone attack – IAEA

15:46 09.04.2025
Energoatom plans to repair all 9 units of controlled NPPs by late Aug - Kotin

Energoatom plans to repair all 9 units of controlled NPPs by late Aug - Kotin

12:28 03.10.2024
Ukrnafta gains additional 5,300 tonnes of oil after well overhauls

Ukrnafta gains additional 5,300 tonnes of oil after well overhauls

10:12 05.08.2024
Poland closes one border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Poland closes one border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

20:42 17.04.2024
Meeting with Swiss delegation held at President's Office

Meeting with Swiss delegation held at President's Office

18:09 23.01.2024
UNHCR helping with repairs of more than 27,500 houses in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

UNHCR helping with repairs of more than 27,500 houses in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

19:02 31.07.2023
Defense Ministry, Baykar Makina conclude agreement on construction of service center for repairs of drones in Ukraine

Defense Ministry, Baykar Makina conclude agreement on construction of service center for repairs of drones in Ukraine

10:33 23.12.2020
Stefanchuk proposes to ban advertising on roads

Stefanchuk proposes to ban advertising on roads

HOT NEWS

Requirement for average salary of UAH 26,000 for military deferral in effect since June – Economy Ministry

Russia loses nearly 40% of its crude oil refining capacity – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Parliament passes at first reading govt amendments to 2026 state budget to finance defense sector with 240 votes in favor

Bill on reforming simplified taxation system shall be submitted to Rada by Dec 2026 – agreement with EU

Bill on ratification of EU macro-financial aid agreement for Ukraine registered in parliament

LATEST

Ukraine discussing possibility of transferring locomotives to Ukrzaliznytsia with Lithuania

Requirement for average salary of UAH 26,000 for military deferral in effect since June – Economy Ministry

Kyiv shopping malls to help traders from Lukyanivsky market and Kvadrat affected by Russian attack

Ukraine received 6,272 labor migrants last year, or 0.14% of workforce shortage

Ukrnafta installs 112 upgraded chemical dosing systems at wells

Finland freezes EUR 3.7 mln in Russian assets on Naftogaz request – media

Ukraine's National Bank approves steps for setting higher capital, liquidity requirements for banks

Ukrainian govt opens applications for UAH 1 mln interest-free farm loans

OKKO Group has invested about $650 mln since start of war

Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit 1.6-fold in Q1 as revenue rises 1.3-fold

AD
AD